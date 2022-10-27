Perhaps it started when Crystal and Glen Schaeffer bought a Victorian house in Columbia 22 years ago.

Add years of hunting for whimsical antiques plus a fascination with skeletons and Halloween became even more fun for the couple.

Then their daughter Riley was born Oct. 31. By the time they started joining the borough’s haunted lantern tours, the Schaeffers were all in for Halloween.

“It’s our number one holiday,” Crystal Schaeffer says.

This year, the front yard of their home on Chestnut Street will have a graveyard. Inside, there’s a “dead-and-breakfast” theme. Their home is one of eight stops on Columbia’s Halloween house tour on Sunday. The tour will raise money for Create Columbia while showing off the borough’s architecture, spooky history and Halloween creativity.

At the Schaeffer home, built in 1880, the family of four adds to their décor on antiquing trips. They’re regulars at Renninger’s Antique Market in Adamstown and Columbia’s antique shops. They’ve also gone to Brimfield Antique Flea Markets in Massachusetts and add scavenger hunts to find things like vintage clothing to Bigfoot (yet to be found).

Going all out decorating for Halloween helps extend the use of many of the pieces they find, Crystal says.

“I think the Victorian naturally lends itself to being spooky and vintage,” she says.

They add family heirlooms like jewelry and accessories. One skeleton wears jewelry and a vintage hat from Crystal’s great-grandmother.

There are plenty of DIY additions too. A book of spells was painted to make it look ancient. The other night, they painted skeletons.

The undead aren’t limited to humans. There’s a mermaid skeleton that inspired last year’s pirate theme. There’s also a three-headed dog skeleton plus a cat, a horse, a fish, a turtle, a bat, a frog and a few more.

While there are plenty of skeletons, the Schaeffers keep the decorations kid-friendly and not too scary. Everybody gets into decorating but each has their own preferences. Glen likes creepy and cobwebs. Crystal balances that with a fun and whimsical style. Reece, 11, and Riley, 16, are flexible but say no to spiders.

The formal dining room is the perfect place for some of the skeletons to gather. A two-headed skeleton is leading a séance to a group of guests at the Witches’ Inn who have overstayed their welcome.

The scene solved two issues, Crystal says.

“How do we display these creatively?” she says. “And we don’t use the formal dining room ’til Thanksgiving or Christmas so we thought this was perfect.”

Halloween House Tour What: Explore four homes plus four venues in Columbia, including a cemetery and the dungeon under Columbia Market House. Free tours of Mount Bethel Cemetery will be offered every 30 minutes from 3-5:30 p.m. When: 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Columbia Market House, 15 S. Third St., from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, or at Mount Bethel Cemetery, 700 Locust St., 2:30-5:30 p.m. on the day of the tour. Proceeds benefit Create Columbia, a nonprofit that uses proceeds from events for student scholarships and revitalization efforts in the borough. More Halloween in Columbia: Visit Columbia Market House Saturday, Oct. 29, noon-2 p.m., to see antique and vintage Halloween decorations. A collector will answer questions, including the value of your childhood costumes. Rivertown Theatre Productions’ Haunted Lantern Tours continue Oct. 28-30. Tours begin every half hour from 6:30-8 p.m. at Columbia Market House. Tickets are $20. The Mardi Gras Halloween parade steps off Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Columbia Fire Department, 726 Manor Street.

The dining room is next to the front door, perfect to showcase for trick-or-treaters. Once the room reached capacity for skeletons, the decorations creeped into the surrounding rooms and up the staircase.

One challenge has been trying to find the time to decorate. Glen works at Faulkner Collision Center, Crystal’s a learning support teacher at Donegal High School and their daughters have activities. They spread the work out by starting decorating in August.

Over the past few years, they’ve grown their collections with online finds and season-end craft store clearance sales. And they’ve edited their finds, getting rid of things that no longer work.

Crystal emphasizes the importance of layering, no matter your materials. For example, a witch photo found online looked a bit too modern when printed and framed. She draped some dark tulle on top to mask the modern.

“Just when you think you’re done, add a little bit more,” she says. “It can never be too much.”