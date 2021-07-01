Ronn Short and John Enterline always admired the house a few doors down on Marietta’s Market Street.

The oldest part of the house was built in 1795. It was twice the size of their historic home and had features including a ballroom and two walk-in fireplaces.

After they moved, they found buried treasure in the garden of their new home.

Their garden is one of eight on this year’s Marietta Garden Tour, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11. On the tour are a shade garden, a native plant garden, a symmetrical garden and a bee-friendly garden with two hives. One of the gardens will have floral art from 16 painters.

A community fundraiser

After a break for the pandemic, the tour is back as one of the fundraisers for Marietta Community House. Built in 1871, the house was a vaccination center a century ago, for children getting the rabies vaccine. Since then, it’s been a library, soup kitchen and a meeting place for community groups. These days, the space can be rented.

Proceeds for the tour go to maintenance and projects on the property, says Karen Sullivan, vice president of the community house board of directors and tour chairperson. Last year, the former gymnasium was painted and two bathrooms were added.

The last garden tour was held in September. Gardeners liked showing off their spaces earlier in the season, Sullivan says, so the 2021 tour moved to July.

Unearthing a surprise

In Short and Enterline’s garden, they were prepping for the July 11 tour when they discovered their buried treasure.

They set out to create formal gardens at their new home, something different from the popular naturalized garden style.

“Formal gardens were where man was taking control of nature and trying to tame it,” Enterline says. “When you had a formal garden laid out, everybody came and saw that you were in control and nature wasn’t.”

When they moved in, the left side of the house had a mish-mash of trees and shrubs with an overgrown boxwood in the center. Enterline dug into the boxwood and realized it once had been a topiary ball on a stick.

All the more reason to turn the space into a formal garden.

They cut down the shrubs that were hiding the space and planned The

As they dug, the found six bricks in a row, a border that kept curving around the space.

“It had been a formal garden before,” Enterline says.

“The soil had drifted over,” Short says.

So they removed the bricks and laid them out in the pattern they wanted.

This all happened in the past month.

The couple has experience working fast. Short is a landscaper for a private estate in Chester County. Enterline worked at Longwood Gardens and Conestoga House before landing at Elizabethtown’s Stone Gables Estate, where he is executive director at the National Christmas Center.

A few years ago, they transformed their previous backyard from a space filled with overgrown weeds and grass to a site worthy of the garden tour. They did this in less than two months.

At their new home, they’ve spent more than a year transforming the outdoor space, starting by removing overgrown plants.

Last spring, they added a four-square garden filled with herbs and flowers.

The right side became an Asian garden. There was already a small pond and the couple considered adding a larger fish pond. They went a different route with a dry stream bed “flowing” into a dry pond.

It’s the perfect spot for an assortment of Chinese and Japanese lanterns and a stork statue.

The stream bed’s planted with golden creeping Jenny.

“We both like chartreuse-colored plants because that breaks up the green but that doesn’t take away from everything,” Enterline says.

“The creeping Jenny also gives you the feeling of flowing,” Short says. “It’s drape-y and it’s kind of growing down like a stream would flow.”

Surprises, bad and good

Sometimes, nature adds more work to the garden. Last week, a sweet gum tree dropped a large branch on a completed area of the garden, taking out a bench and terra-cotta pots.

However, there have been unearthed treasures like a simple bowl filled with hens and chicks. Short and Enterline saw similar pieces throughout the garden and brought them together to find they were a fountain. The bottom basin was missing so they decided to forget the water and plant the fountain with sedum.

It’s now in the center of the oval garden surrounded by variegated boxwood plants that Short brought home and Enterline propagated.

“A garden is something that’s continually growing.” Enterline says.