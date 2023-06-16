Inside a white house on the north side of Marietta, you’ll find a Civil War-era cooling system and walls more than 2 feet thick.

Outside, in the gardens surrounding this historic home, you’ll find living history in the Baker family’s plants.

A white oak’s roots run especially deep. It’s a descendant of the Donegal Witness Tree, a long-gone tree where people gathered in 1777, vowing to fight England to form a new country.

The garden also has recent history in a memorial water feature. A young gardener has a vision to add layers of year-round interest for the next generation.

This garden is one of eight on this year’s Marietta Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. On the tour are gardens large and small. There also will be seminars on native plants.

The garden tour is one of the fundraisers for Marietta Community House. Built in 1871, the house was a vaccination center a century ago for children getting the rabies vaccine. Since then, it’s been a library, soup kitchen and a meeting place for community groups. These days, the space can be rented.

Proceeds from the tour keep the building up-to-date for now and the future, says Karen Sullivan, vice president of the community house board of directors and tour chairperson. The next updates include painting the building’s east side and renovating the kitchen.

Plants and features from the past

Sullivan grew up in that historic house. Her sister, Lauralee Baker, now lives there with sons, Nicholas and Alexander.

Their family made this their home in 1956. Lauralee took over in 2008. With the help of Nicholas during his college breaks, they’ve kept plenty of plants from the past and made modern changes.

A huge magnolia tree was planted in 1970 by Lauralee’s father, James. He was a shipbuilder and saw trees like it when he worked in Virginia. The climate further north was different but he liked to try, Lauralee says.

The magnolia thrived but it took two tries for a crepe myrtle to not mind Marietta’s weather.

There’s history in accents, as well. Lauralee saved three chimneys during renovations. They’re now supporting gazing balls throughout the yard. Drain pipes have been upcycled into a trio of planters for annuals.

Nicholas turned the handmade swing used by his aunts and uncle into a trellis for mandevilla and black-eyed susan vines.

Marietta Garden Tour When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Rain or shine. What: Tour eight gardens in the borough, plus native plant seminars from Lancaster Conservancy. Cost: Advance tickets ($12) can be bought at Bron’s Deli in Marietta, River Road Produce on Route 441, Floral Designs of Mount Joy and Murphy’s Mercantile at Hinkle’s in Columbia. The day of the tour, tickets ($15) can be bought at the Marietta Community House, 264 W. Market St., Marietta. Proceeds benefit Marietta Community House. Details: Mariettacommunityhouse.org or 717-994-6661. Food: A pork barbecue lunch ($10) is available (11 a.m.-sellout) at the Marietta Community House on Sunday, even for those not going on the tour.

New additions

There are plenty of additions, as well. Two new fountains in the back patio honor sisters Marilyn Baker and Sharon Showalter who died within three weeks of each other in 2020.

“Both of them were avid gardeners,” Lauralee says. “We thought it was appropriate to put them here.”

In the east garden, Nicholas removed much of the English ivy and added perennials like coneflowers and coral bells and annuals such as petunias and geraniums.

After a black walnut tree was removed, the space has a lot more sun. He planted catmint, blanket flower, calla lilies, salvia, daylily, yarrow and more.

Lauralee and Nicholas’ favorite spots sit side by side in the lower garden.

He likes the meandering walking paths that cut through hostas, hydrangea, liriope, primrose and foxglove. A bubbling fountain was Marilyn’s. She used the concrete fountain as a planter. The piece’s new caretakers got fountain flowing in time for the tour.

“I think she’d be really proud of that,” Nicholas says.

Lauralee’s favorite area is the grassy spot under the shade of trees. Getting a lawn to grow here was hard work, she says. Hostas fill a hill Marilyn designed. The two sisters planted the hostas. Now, Lauralee likes to look over the lawn to a barn quilt painted by another family member.

The garden next door Another garden on the tour is Bakers' neighbors, Linda and Michael Ross. They live in a house designed by C. Emlen Urban and built for the son of the man who build the Bakers’ home. Linda first points out trees such as a holly and a cryptomeria plus a rhododendron that reaches the second floor. “You need the height for the size of the house,” she says. Paths lead to a garden shed that doubles as Michael’s music studio. In between is a black pine that has leaned through the years and has seen better days. Still, Linda supported the tree with cables and created a sitting area underneath. “I just like the sculptural form of it,” she says. A nearby sun-drenched patio is a big shift from the tree-shaded yard. In this space, plants like rosemary and calibrachoa shine. Even here, there’s room for a tree: a tamarisk with feathery pink flowers that remind Linda of cotton candy.