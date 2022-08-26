Tour 8 gardens in eastern Lancaster County, including this enchanted Welsh Mountain space [photos]

Moving onto a horse pasture left a blank slate for Scott Weaver and Lynn Sommer.

First the backyard became a tree nursery for his landscaping business. The rows of unused trees now form green walls in three living spaces, each with their own style and mix of plants.

Their garden is one of eight on the Fall in Love with Gardening tour on Saturday, Sept. 10, throughout eastern Lancaster County. On the tour are gardens that focus on tropicals and a space with a “catio,” a patio built for rescue cats.

Country Gardeners of Eastern Lancaster County decided this was a great time to bring back a garden tour, says Kate Merchlinski, treasurer of the group.

“With COVID, everybody wasn’t going on any tours,” she says. “So we just thought that we will go out there and do a tour.”

Big picture gardening

The outdoor transformation at the Weaver-Sommer home started not long after the couple moved to their Welsh Mountain property in 1995.

Weaver ran his own landscaping business and led the landscaping team at Garden Spot Village before his retirement.

“He had a big vision. Every year, something would happen and I would be like, ‘why is he doing that?’” Sommer says. “Then it would fill in and I would get the big picture.”

The front yard has rows of espaliered fruit trees. Here, they’re not trained to grow flat in straight rows for space reasons. Weaver grew them that way as a pruning exercise.

A red garden

Beyond a patio covered in climbing hydrangea, the backyard opens up into three “rooms.” The main space in the center is the red garden.

This space had autumn blaze pears, red sunset maples and burning bush. So, they stuck with the red theme, adding red daylilies plus red trumpet vine that grow between salvaged columns.

One of their favorite parts of the garden isn’t red, though. While working, Weaver spotted a large stone next to a water trough.

“I thought it would make a wonderful bench,” he says.

It’s now a seat for an outdoor wedding or a place for a toddler to blow bubbles. It also looks like a weathered piece of art, an organic sculpture.

Flowers and light

On the right is a more informal outdoor living space with room for camping. There’s a fire pit in the corner surrounded by enough space for corn roasts and socially-distant gatherings.

To the left is the quadrant garden, where the symmetry Weaver appreciates surrounds Sommer’s wild style.

The plants in the quadrants have evolved through the years. At one time, their son grew pumpkins here to show at the New Holland Farmers Fair.

Fall in Love with gardening tour When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, rain or shine. What: Tour eight gardens in eastern Lancaster County in Narvon, New Holland, Intercourse and Welsh Mountain, plus a bonus stop at Money Rocks County Park. Cost: Advance tickets ($15) can be bought by calling 717-768-7676. The day of the tour tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Garden Spot Village’s main entrance; The Wood Shed, Intercourse; 58 Hiester Ave., New Holland and 5870 Wertztown Road, Narvon. Tickets for children ages 14 and younger are $5. Proceeds benefit Country Gardeners of Elanco’s grants for planting projects and scholarships for Lancaster County Youth Conservation School. Details: lanc.news/CGElanco or 717-768-7676.

Now there’s a mix of edibles and ornamentals. Sommer grows lazy wife beans handed down from her great-grandmother’s garden in Ohio. She laughed about the name and then learned it wasn’t a joke. Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum’s Heirloom Seed Project sells beans by the same name, noting they’re stringless and easier to process.

A mix of mostly perennials come from gardens of friends, family and neighbors with plants like pink anemone and orange crocosmia.

“Nothing brings me more joy than to come out here and pick a bouquet of flowers,” Sommer says. “I pretty much have flowers from May through September.”

Iron hoops tie the four garden beds together. Annual hyacinth bean vines never grew to the top of the arches. Now, perennial honeysuckle vine climb quickly and fill the space with peach blossoms.

During the pandemic, the couple spotted another place to carve out a nook to sit and enjoy the outdoors. From the new vantage point, a solar-powered lantern gives life to the garden at night. It’s now a space for “garden sits” with friends and outdoor yoga timed around the lantern’s light.

“It’s an enchanted garden,” Sommer says.