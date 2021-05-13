Year-round, throughout Lancaster County grow millions of plants destined for gardens and vases around the country.

Some of these greenhouses sell plants at their own retail stores and others aren't open to the public.

Take a look inside four greenhouses to learn more about where your plants come from.

Hendricks' Flowers

Decades ago, carnations filled the greenhouses of this Lititz flower shop. As most year-round cut flower business moved overseas, Hendricks' Flowers continued growing flowers. What used to be common is now a novelty: carnations, calla lilies, dahlias and more fill arrangements made at the flower shop in front.

Frysville Farms

One of Frysville Farms’ greenhouses in Ephrata Township gets plenty of traffic as a seasonal retail store. It’s filled with mums in the fall, poinsettias during the holidays plus annuals and perennials in the spring, all grown on-site. Outside that space, the work continues to grow more than a million plants.

“These plants don’t take place by accident,” co-owner Anthony Fry says. “It’s a well-orchestrated grower plan to go from seedlings and seeds and cuttings to finished product.”

Ken's Gardens

While most of Lancaster County’s bedding and garden plants grow inside greenhouses in seed trays, plastic plugs and pots, the field pansies at Ken’s Gardens grow outside in the ground. Doing so makes the plants stronger and a bit larger.

Beyond the pansy beds, this family-owned grower and garden center has more than a dozen greenhouses filled with this spring’s flowers and foliage plants, vegetables and herbs.

Gary's Specialty Plants

The home of Gary’s Specialty Plants is a mecca for houseplant parents. Pink variegated string of hearts and rare string of turtles dangle from tiny baskets overhead. Below, mini monstera, tri-color tradescantia and succulents grow in itty-bitty pots. About 300,000 tiny plants will be sold wholesale and sent to garden centers throughout the east coast this year. With the houseplant boom still going, Gary Hunter and his plants are in demand.

Every weekend, they take a look at inventory and send out a note to customers Monday morning. By around lunchtime, every last plant’s sold.

