On the back porch of an old stone farmhouse, a vertical trellis garden swings in the breeze.

Succulents and cacti spill out of an aged metal planter.

A carpet of sedum serves as a living path between the house and the yard.

The relatives that gather at this Drumore Township farm for reunions have lots of plants to see.

“They always say, ‘Oh my gosh, look at all of the work,’ ” says Marty Henry, the woman behind these plants.

She runs a greenhouse business on the farm and has plenty of options, but she’s picky about what plants come home. If they need to be watered more than every four days, they don’t make the cut.

“It’s not as much work as most people think because you have to choose the right things for the right places,” Henry says.

Her garden is one of 12 on the Porches & Posies Garden Tour, Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, throughout the southern end of the county. On the tour are gardens in the woods and gardens with ponds. There’s a garden in town with more than 300 rose bushes. There’s the garden of Carlton Groff, who ran Groff’s Plant Farm for decades, and two Amish gardens. The tour is a fundraiser for Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church.

The church in Drumore Township will be open during the tour for a restroom break or a few minutes in the new air conditioning, says Anna Mary Barcus, one of the members of the garden tour committee. They can also see the restoration work in the historic church, including stained glass windows and decorative ceiling paintings. The church’s history goes back so far, one of its graveyards has the county’s oldest original tombstone. That marker remembers Elizabeth King, who died Feb. 21, 1732 at age 23, according to her gravestone, topped with flowers etched a long time ago.

Flowers and gardening are interests that church members share, Barcus says, as well as members of the community. Why not turn that into a fundraiser?

Henry, is one of three church members on the tour. She and her family moved to the farm in 1966 when their property became part of what’s now Muddy Run Reservoir. She and her husband, Tom, bought the farm in 1987. They raise cattle and sheep here and operate Henrys’ Farm and Greenhouses with help from family and friends. The greenhouse is a wholesale plant business with occasional sales to the public.

Henry already spends a good amount of time in the greenhouse. She doesn’t want to babysit plants around her farmhouse. So “out back,” she plants hanging baskets with meandering linda coleus, rainbow tradescantia and white spider plant (“to brighten it up,” says Barcus, Henry’s daughter). Ferns are tucked in to fill in later in the season. These plants love the shade, don’t need a lot of water and are foliage-focused so flowers won’t drop into the pool.

A treasured Red Fred begonia is in plain sight in the sitting area. Henry’s daughter, Mariam, has figured out how to propagate this plant so there are more little Freds in the greenhouse, all with deep red leaves.

“When the sun comes in at night, it almost feels like stained glass,” Barcus says.

There’s even space for plants in the center of a table Henry’s son-in-law built for her.

“The first year, I had vegetable plants in them, just for fun, anything different,” Henry says.

Now it’s planted with hardy sedum, a low-maintenance, low-growing option.

“Everyone can see over it,” she says. “You can sit your plate on it.”

Along the front porch, hay rack planters and hanging baskets overflow with dragon wing begonias with accents of rich red vermillion begonia, plus green and yellow Swedish ivy “guacamole” and tradescantia.

Look closer at some of the containers. Each one has a story, often a story that starts with “We were getting rid of …’ ” The farm has lots of old equipment spending retirement as planters.

That hanging trellis is made of three rain gutters filled with specimen plants.

The rustic succulent planter is an old funnel.

Corn crib caps are turned upside down, stuck into containers with something other than corn inside. It’s whimsical and reminds Henry of her father and all of those days picking corn.

“You’ve got to have pieces that mean something to you,” she says.