There might be an Artic front outside, but Lancaster County's greenhouses stay warm enough for millions of plants to grow.

The plants and blooms end up in stores local and all over the country.

To learn more about where your plants come from (and escape the cold), here's a look inside greenhouses from the LancasterOnline archives.

Hendricks' Flowers

Decades ago, carnations filled the greenhouses of this Lititz flower shop. As most year-round cut flower business moved overseas, Hendricks' Flowers continued growing flowers. What used to be common is now a novelty: carnations, calla lilies, dahlias and more fill arrangements made at the flower shop in front.

Frysville Farms

One of Frysville Farms’ greenhouses in Ephrata Township gets plenty of traffic as a seasonal retail store. It’s filled with mums in the fall, poinsettias during the holidays plus annuals and perennials in the spring, all grown on-site. Outside that space, the work continues to grow more than a million plants.

“These plants don’t take place by accident,” co-owner Anthony Fry says. “It’s a well-orchestrated grower plan to go from seedlings and seeds and cuttings to finished product.”

Ken's Gardens

While most of Lancaster County’s bedding and garden plants grow inside greenhouses in seed trays, plastic plugs and pots, the field pansies at Ken’s Gardens grow outside in the ground. Doing so makes the plants stronger and a bit larger.

Beyond the pansy beds, this family-owned grower and garden center has more than a dozen greenhouses filled with this spring’s flowers and foliage plants, vegetables and herbs.

Gary's Specialty Plants

The home of Gary’s Specialty Plants is a mecca for houseplant parents. Pink variegated string of hearts and rare string of turtles dangle from tiny baskets overhead. Below, mini monstera, tri-color tradescantia and succulents grow in itty-bitty pots. About 300,000 tiny plants will be sold wholesale and sent to garden centers throughout the east coast this year. With the houseplant boom still going, Gary Hunter and his plants are in demand.

Every weekend, they take a look at inventory and send out a note to customers Monday morning. By around lunchtime, every last plant’s sold.

Little Brook Orchids

Little Brook started with attorney John Pyfer's love of orchids. His son, Trey, now manages the greenhouses off of Columbia Avenue. They grow plants, babysit customers' plants and are starting to breed plants to create even more orchid species.

That can take five or six years.

"It's like what you learn growing up, what you get into anything, you get out of it," Trey Pyfer says. "It's nice to see rewards. It's nice to grow something too and make people happy."

Groff’s Plant Farm

In the horticulture industry, some greenhouses only focus on starting plants. Others take those baby plants and grow them to a bigger size before sending them to retailers. And some garden centers focus on selling plants, not growing them.

Groff’s Plant Farm does a little bit of everything. The business near Kirkwood starts some plants from seed and grows others that were started elsewhere. And from April through October, Groff’s sells them at its on-site retail store. The greenhouse staff works nearly year-round to grow perennials and annuals, with some unusual and native varieties.

Miller's Greenhouse

Most of the plants grown at Miller’s Greenhouse start as teeny seedlings that are coddled in 70-degree temperatures and given plenty of water.

Then the going gets tough.

The temperature drops, and the watering slows.

By the time, they’re almost ready, the plants will be left in a greenhouse with the doors open at night, dropping temperatures to just above freezing. The water will be cut off, too, causing them to wilt a bit.

It sounds like a stressful survivalist conditioning program, sort of like a horticultural boot camp. And that’s the point.

Creek Hill Nursery

Among hundreds of perennials, one of the few annual plants that Creek Hill Nursery grows is is a striped red grass. Fifteen years ago, a greenhouse worker discovered a red fountain grass that was striped. It took about five years to figure out how to propagate the odd plant, but Creek Hill now has its own variety called Fireworks.

“It’s really cool to see it around the world,” says vice president Ross Strasko.

Green Leaf Plants

Dianthus plants are commonly known as pinks, yet they bloom in a rainbow of colors. Some have double flowers. Some smell like spicy cloves. They’re compact, bloom for a long time and some species are edible.

Many of these plants that are found across the United States have their roots in Lancaster County. Inside five greenhouses near Smoketown grow mother plants of about 120 dianthus varieties. Workers harvest cuttings from these mother plants and share them with garden centers around North America. In a year, Green Leaf Plants will grow and ship about 2.5 million dianthus cuttings.

Esbenshade’s Garden Centers

Six-packs of pansies will soon be front and center at local garden stores, waiting to become the centerpiece of an early spring container or the colorful edge of a garden bed.

To get those flowers ready in time for early planting, workers at Esbenshade’s Garden Centers put the seeds in soil just before Christmas. The seeds sprouted in heated greenhouses and grew under computer-controlled water misters.

By the first of February, a robotic machine transplants the pansies into six-pack containers big enough for the plugs to grow a little more before they’re sold.