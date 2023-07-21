Home and garden tour organizers often struggle to find folks willing to open their houses to the public, even for a good cause. Another challenge comes from finding new spots to feature.

That wasn’t the case for the Mount Gretna Tour of Homes. The 2023 tour has 10 homes, not a small feat in a town with a population dwarfed by the home tour crowd.

“It’s pretty amazing. People are pretty open,” says Suzanne Stewart, executive director of Gretna Music. “People take a lot of pride in their homes here, especially the historic homes and all the little special touches they put into their homes. That really shines during the house tour.”

The 37th annual home tour is Saturday, Aug. 5. The tour includes a home with 700-square-foot porch. There’s a place that hosted actress Loretta Swit, Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan from M*A*S*H. One spot was an inn, a nightclub and a dorm before becoming a home. In addition to 10 houses, four historic buildings will also be open.

“This is your chance to get a glimpse of the cottages and homes of Mount Gretna,” Stewart says.

“Without having to peek in people’s windows,” adds Mika Cook, Gretna Music’s community development specialist and co-coordinator of the tour.

The home tour also is Gretna Music’s biggest fundraiser, raising money for a season that started with tango and ends with Bach.

A retreat for people and wildlife

Mount Gretna’s history goes back to the 1800s, when its forests became charcoal to fuel the area’s iron furnaces. Then it became a place for recreation, arts, education and religion.

Rob Gokey’s home is much more modern. He and his wife Patty moved to Pennsylvania from the south for Rob’s work with what is now Savencia Cheese, New Holland. A friend suggested settling down in Mount Gretna but there were no houses for sale.

“This lot was for sale. Nobody thought that they’d ever build on this lot,” Rob says. “Here we are.”

In 1993, they built their house in the Chautauqua neighborhood, an A-frame style they liked that blended in with the neighborhood.

“We wanted a place to go and forget everything,” he says.

A decade later, they built an addition, bringing the home to four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The space is filled with art, textiles and photos, all connected to family members. Upstairs, Patty filled a refurbished 1957 Rockola jukebox with 45s. Downstairs, Rob has a 1954 AMI jukebox he refurbished.

The latest change to their home is their Florida room, which used to be a screened-in porch. Adding vinyl windows kept out the pollen but the windows weren’t right for the space. So this summer, they added larger windows and removed a door to the adjoining patio.

“We didn't spend any time out here hardly,” Rob says. “Boy, now we do.”

A TV in the corner sits above an electric fireplace, the kind that’s comfortable even in a July heatwave.

Outside, the patios have the right mix of plants and features to earn a wildlife habitat certificate from National Wildlife Federation. Rain gardens and a rain barrel slow the flow of water enough to earn a watershed-friendly property certification from Penn State Extension.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he says.

If You Go What: 37th annual Mount Gretna Tour of Homes When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Rain or shine. What: Tour 10 homes plus four historic buildings. Cost: Advance tickets ($20) can be bought at the Mount Gretna Visitor Info Center (Carnegie Avenue west of the public parking off Route 117, call 717-964-1830 to ensure someone will be there when you buy tickets), at Stauffers of Kissel Hill locations or online. The day of the tour, tickets ($25) can be bought at Mount Gretna Post Office, 101 Princeton Ave. and the tent in front of the Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave. Details: gretnamusic.org/tour-of-homes or 717-361-1508.

A treehouse home

Another home on the tour in the Campmeeting neighborhood used to front on one of the streets so narrow, it’s called a walking street. An address change brings most visitors to a street big enough for vehicles.

The 1920s home is filled with artwork made by friends and family. Yet the showpiece is the view of the surrounding trees.

To keep a focus on the trees, the kitchen has windows instead of upper cabinets. The enclosed porch has seating areas and a dining table, all with a view outside. And the view gets better as you climb. Upstairs, an office is high in the treetops. Even higher is the attic. It’s not climate-controlled but there’s a quiet spot for a chair to read and watch the trees.