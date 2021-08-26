Maybe you’re a pandemic gardener.

Maybe you got a little too ambitious this spring when planting.

Or maybe you’re just so good at growing your own produce that you have more than you can ever eat.

National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day has passed. (It was Aug. 8.) But charities fighting hunger throughout Lancaster County would love your extra produce to share with people in need.

As soon as gardens start producing, people donate things like lettuce and continue with potatoes and tomatoes. The produce ends up on food pantry shelves or in boxes to families in need. Last week, Lancaster County Food Hub received Trinidad moruga scorpion peppers, Jamaican scotch bonnet peppers and orange habanero peppers. Not everyone’s a hot pepper fan, so these special peppers are offered as extras, says Jackie Dilworth, food hub manager.

Power Packs Project distributes boxes of produce to families in 10 school districts in Lancaster County. Each box includes ingredients and a recipe to make a nutritious meal. Boxes have produce that’s purchased or donated from a place like Wittle Farm in Elizabethtown. Extra fresh produce helps the agency feed children and their families.

“This is a great way to help your neighbors,” says Brad Peterson, executive director. “We’re the garden spot. If you have extra produce, let’s find a way to get that out to people.”

Some charities are so large, they don’t deal with small donations. Some are so small, they can’t handle donations that need to be chilled. But there are plenty of places that want your produce. Here are six where you can share the bounty.

Lancaster County Food Hub distributes food four days a week at 812 N. Queen St. To coordinate a donation, call 717-690-8056.

distributes food four days a week at 812 N. Queen St. To coordinate a donation, call 717-690-8056. The Salvation Army of Lancaster distributes food every Friday. Extra produce is added to the food boxes, says Sidney Anderson, family services coordinator. Call 717-397-7565 to coordinate a drop-off time at the headquarters, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster.

distributes food every Friday. Extra produce is added to the food boxes, says Sidney Anderson, family services coordinator. Call 717-397-7565 to coordinate a drop-off time at the headquarters, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster. Power Packs Project offers food boxes weekly to children and their families. Call 717-517-9220, email info@powerpacksproject.org or send a message on Facebook to coordinate a donation delivery at 1915 Olde Homestead Lane, Suite 102, Lancaster. Power Packs might be able to pick up produce. Executive Director Brad Peterson is co-chair of Hunger-Free Lancaster and can suggest another charity close to the donor.

offers food boxes weekly to children and their families. Call 717-517-9220, email info@powerpacksproject.org or send a message on Facebook to coordinate a donation delivery at 1915 Olde Homestead Lane, Suite 102, Lancaster. Power Packs might be able to pick up produce. Executive Director Brad Peterson is co-chair of Hunger-Free Lancaster and can suggest another charity close to the donor. Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services has a food bank at 2420 Gehman Lane, Lancaster, open to high-risk people in the Conestoga Valley School District. To coordinate a donation, call 717-208-3711.

has a food bank at 2420 Gehman Lane, Lancaster, open to high-risk people in the Conestoga Valley School District. To coordinate a donation, call 717-208-3711. Ephrata Area Social Services has a food and clothing bank at 227 N. State St., Ephrata. To coordinate a donation, call 717-733-0645.

has a food and clothing bank at 227 N. State St., Ephrata. To coordinate a donation, call 717-733-0645. Manheim Food Pantry is open twice a week to people in Manheim Central School District. Call 717-664-1097 to coordinate a drop-off time at 334 W. Gramby St., Manheim.