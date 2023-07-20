There’s a huge amount of interest in tiny homes.

A local tiny home dealer, Endeavor, will have an open house for a dozen little homes Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at 33 Industrial Road, Elizabethtown, where the homes are built by Atomic Homes.

Atomic Homes is a tiny part of Atomic, an entertainment company that is part of the Rock Lititz campus. The company builds big sets for stages, such as the Super Bowl halftime show. Atomic Homes brings the design to a smaller scale. Liv-Connected designs the tiny homes. Atomic Homes builds them and they are sold by Endeavor, an Elizabethtown-area company formerly known as Live Tiny.

Live Tiny started with Tiny Estates offering tiny home rental in 2018 at a former campground near Elizabethtown. The company shifted to rent land for people with their own tiny homes. Tiny Estates now is expanding to tiny home communities in the Poconos, Florida and South Carolina, says Abby Shank, CEO of Endeavor.

Usually, tiny homes leave the builder quickly. Now, the companies have more inventory than usual to fill the new communities. It’s the perfect time for an open house, Shank says.

“We have so many on the lot, so we have the opportunity to show them before they leave,” she says.

A dozen homes will be at the open house, including 28-foot standard tiny homes, 32-foot modern tiny homes and 32-foot farmhouse tiny homes. There will also be gooseneck trailers to haul the homes and tiny homes with first-floor bedrooms.

The typical home sold in 2020 was 1,900 square feet, according to the National Association of Realtors. The average tiny home is 225 square feet.

Interest in tiny homes remains high, Shank says, with some people looking for an affordable year-round home and others look for a tiny vacation home to rent.