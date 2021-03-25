Despite the fluctuating temperatures, the spring season is officially here.

Hopefully, warmer weather is on its way and Lancaster County residents can flock to their yards for some much-needed

vitamin D.

That means it’s time to bring out the patio furniture. A few experts from area furniture stores share a few suggestions for maintaining your outdoor tables and chairs — rain or shine.

Cleaning

Any furniture can fall victim to a stray crumb or juice spill. But don’t immediately reach for the Clorox.

Stay away from heavy-duty cleaning agents and instead try washing your furniture with mild soap and hot water, says Dennis Boone, customer service manager at Snyder’s Furniture.

Harsh cleaning agents like bleach tend to remove the stain finish on furniture. Scrubbing too hard has a similar effect.

Abrasive sponges may scratch the surface of aluminum. A clean cloth is preferred, says Laura Luce, retail store manager at Penn Stone.

Power washing may not be the best approach, but if it seems necessary, put it on the lowest setting. Stick to the least visible areas because the pressure could cause damage, Boone says.

Prolonging furniture lifespan

Gentle washing will suffice as upkeep for most furniture styles.

Wood furniture, like teak wood, experiences wear over the years. While some may prefer the organic appearance, sanding the furniture down and applying a new coat of sealer is an option, Luce says.

Keeping the furniture under a covered patio and out of the elements could also prevent a weathered look.

Maintaining cushions

Most cushions are machine washable, Boone says. Check the tag for washing instructions. And, if possible, air-dry them.

Typically, patio furniture cushions will be water resistant. However, Boone recommends taking them inside when it’s raining. A lot of water can waterlog the cushions.

Durable materials like high UV-rated pigment and acrylic require only a light hosing. Luce says.

Tackling inclement weather

April showers bring May flowers, but what about the patio furniture?

Boone says some materials, like polycomposite furniture, can be out in rain, sleet or snow.

Natural wood, however, should be brought inside on rainy days. Wet wood furniture tends to warp in the sun.

Mold and mildew

When furniture isn’t cleaned or food gets stuck in the crevices, bacteria may grow.

At this point, it’s a good idea to call the store where you purchased your furniture to determine the cause and solution, Boone says.

Storing your furniture

Frigid temperatures and frequent snowfall won’t work well with your natural wood or plastic furniture.

Bring it inside for winter. If that’s not an option, Luce suggests investing in a cover. Covers can be used year-round to protect not only from harsh winter weather but rainfall throughout spring and summer.

Luce says Penn Stone offers a cushion cabinet to keep the fabric material clean and dry when not in use.

In the market for new furniture?

For all-weather furniture, try a polycomposite style. Unlike natural wood and some plastic furniture, this style doesn’t crack or break.

Furniture with an aluminum frame and sling fabric can be hosed off for an easy clean while the sling fabric dries quickly.

Though the hardest to maintain, the appealing natural look of wood styles warrants consideration.

With the proper care, you can keep your patio furniture in pristine condition for years to come.