Before there was a park at the end of Water Street, before this area was paved, a stream flowed from this neighborhood to the Conestoga River.

Later, a park grew in a low spot, surrounded by pavement. When it rains, the water rushes from here into the system that combines sewage and stormwater. When the treatment plant can’t keep up, the water goes into the river.

Solving this problem has led to court battles, fines and lots of planning. Something as simple as planting yarrow, hyssop and sedges at the park is one part of the plan to solve the stormwater problem. The city of Lancaster will show off the native plant gardens and rain gardens at the newly renovated Culliton Park Wednesday, June 9, in a free tour. The landscaping tour is part of Lancaster’s Water Week: a week of dozens of activities all about clean water.

Plants and a park

Lancaster Conservancy is organizing Water Week with partners including the city of Lancaster. The city wants to share ideas people can copy on their own properties, says Kate Austin, the city’s green infrastructure asset coordinator.

“With all the new plantings here at Culliton, we thought it was a natural fit to highlight this and to bring members of the community out to see what was planted here,” she says. “And also to introduce the broader community to the park, now that it’s reopened.”

Changes at Farnum

The $3.3 million project, part of the push to revitalize the Southwest neighborhood, updated what used to be Farnum Park. The new name honors local philanthropist Carol Culliton.

Renovations included changes to Conlin Field, a new basketball court, a splash pad, playground equipment and public art. The popular sledding hill stayed intact.

The park’s changes made it a good site to share the work the city’s done to capture stormwater, says Fritz Schroeder, senior vice president of community impact for the conservancy.

Pavement and plants

One big way to manage rainwater would have been making the basketball court porous, Austin says. However, a large underground sewer pipe didn’t leave enough room.

Instead an infiltration bed under the new parking lot helped capture water. Two rain gardens did as well as native plants and trees throughout the site.

The park opened just before Thanksgiving last year. This spring has been the first chance to see the trees and plants as they flourish.

On the plant side of the project, Tree Tenders and the city’s public works department added 66 native trees. On a smaller scale are new plants throughout the park, with a focus on native plants.

The plants are spaced wide enough for children to run between and for maintenance staff to surround with wood chip mulch. Eventually, the plants will grow and create a “green mulch.”

The park’s biggest rain garden is graded like a shallow bowl to capture water and drain slowly, usually over a day.

The base of the rain garden has sedges (carex) and juncus (a rush), plants that can handle lots of water.

Moving out from the center are winterberry holly, cut-leaf coneflower with yellow flowers, both great for birds, Austin says.

Near the top are amsonia, baptisia and giant coneflower.

The more plants like this are added to gardens, they’ll act like sponges, holding water and hopefully not overwhelming the treatment plant.

“That’s what is exciting about this park because I think it’s a great example that you can come and visit and see, ‘Oh, I really like that plant species,’” she says. “’Oh, and we’re on a wet area. I can plant that at my house.’ ”