This orchid show brings 1,000 tropical blooms to Hershey Gardens [photos]

The thermometer said 19 degrees Wednesday as Wade Hollenbach warmed up his car for his tropical orchids: the one with cascades of spiraling flower spikes, the one with a big flower topping a slender stem and the one like a dense carpet of flowers.

“Over 35,000 species of orchids exist. I’ll never even see half,” he says. “As long as I live, I know that I will have one more day and I want to learn more.”

Hollenbach’s orchids made the cold trip to Hershey Gardens for the Susquehanna Orchid Society’s annual show. Friday through Sunday, nearly 1,000 orchids will be on display and for sale. There are orchid talks and tours, plus a potting demonstration and tips on orchids for beginners.

Orchid groups from south-central, central and southeast Pennsylvania and Maryland plus a few vendors filled the conservatory with plants to be judged by the professionals and admired by everyone else. Each plant at the show has a story. Here’s more about four special orchids.

Paphiopedilum leeanum ‘E.G. Morris’

This classic hybrid orchid isn’t John Whiting’s favorite, but it has one of his favorite stories.

E.G. Morris was the Whiting family’s doctor near State College. Dr. Morris twice saved the life of John’s daughter. When the doctor’s sister came for a visit, she gave Whiting this orchid.

The plant grew and grew. Years later, judges gave the orchid a cultural excellence award. Whiting named it after the influential doctor and shared the news.

“She says, ‘You spend your whole life as a doctor and I’m going to be remembered forever for a plant?’ ” he says.

Whiting’s orchid continues to grow in the cool temperatures of his greenhouse in Spring Mills and joins the Central Pennsylvania Orchid Society displays, while continuing to honor that doctor.

Bc. Pastoral ‘Innocence’

A few weeks before the big show, Janis Koci realized most of her orchids were on the younger side.

“I want to get an older plant so I can be around when it blooms,” she says with a laugh. “Sometimes it takes several years before they get mature enough to bloom.”

She bought this cattleya orchid just a few weeks ago with one bloom. Even more bloomed just in time for the Catoctin Orchid Society’s display at the show.

Lc. Orglade's Grand ‘Yu Chang Beauty’

Amanda Troy got her first orchid March 3, 2020. It not only survived the lockdown. It thrived.

In the past three years, she’s learned what plants need what pot, what potting medium works and the right light, heat, moisture for her growing collection of orchids.

“They’re gorgeous. They bring me happiness,” Troy says, who lives in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. “They’re grounding. They’re energizing.”

She picked a favorite, a cattleya grown by a fellow member of the Susquehanna Orchid Society.

“It smells phenomenal, and look at it,” she says, pointing to the large white flower with a magenta lip and yellow center. “When I think of an orchid, this is the epitome of an orchid.”

Dendrochilum Tenellum

While some of the orchid-growers look for huge species plants, others, like David Smith appreciate plants on the small side.

“People go ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ over all of the big showy flowers,” says Bob Travers, of Baltimore, a fellow member of the Maryland Orchid Society. “The stump is loaded with his miniatures. You could probably fit a hundred flowers on your thumb.”

Behind the miniature-covered cypress knee stump is a dendrochilum tenellum, often called a grass orchid. The plant has a grassy odor. Between the grass-like leaves are strands, not seed heads or grains. Look closer and you’ll see each is a tiny star-shaped flower.