The house on Lititz Pike was big, old and made of stone, just the kind Trina Altadonna loved.
It sat on an acre and a half, not common, especially in that Manheim Township neighborhood and in this real estate market.
And it was designed by C. Emlen Urban, Lancaster’s top architect at the turn of the century.
The clincher wasn’t the pool in the back or Overlook Park across the street. For her, the most special part of this home was the dining room. A build-in china cabinet is the mirror image of a window on the other side of a working fireplace.
“It just sparkles,” she says.
The property, called Breeze Hill, with its five bedrooms, tall great room and fireplaces inside and out, went on the market for $1.25 million. The 5,700-square-foot home has original features and modern upgrades.
“It’s just one of those homes that you go into that you’re just in awe,” says listing agent Ron Burkhart, of Burkhart Realty Group, affiliated with the Lancaster office of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Click through the slideshow below to see more photos.
1 of 4
1933 Lititz Pike
C. Emlen Urban designed the house at 1933 Lititz Pike in 1927 just before he retired in 1930.
A great room has vaulted ceilings and a bar with copper countertop.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
When the Altadonnas moved in, the windows were rotting. They updated this space and added a fireplace.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
A separate fireplace was added on the outdoor patio, behind this wall.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
Listing agent Ron Burkhart says he wonders about the mason who cut the stone for this home. The walls are three courses of bricks thick, one of the most solid-built homes he's seen.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
With one of their four children at home and a retirement, it was time for the family to downsize. They put the property on the market in the summer.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
The kitchen's latest update added Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances, an island and granite countertops.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
The kitchen also has a working fireplace.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
The most recent owners spent time making it a home as well as entertaining there.
Mike Gage from Hommati
Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County’s historic survey describes Breeze Hill as an excellent early 20th century home, worthy of preservation and protection.
The home is in good condition, says Benton Webber, president of the Manheim Township Historical Society. Outside, he pointed to the “lovely stone wall" along Lititz Pike and a plaque with the estate’s name.
The name “Breeze Hill” comes from the wind that’s “constantly crossing the hill,” according to a Lancaster Sunday News article about cool spots in the region, circa 1949.
Four families have lived here over nearly a century, starting with Dr. C. Howard and Ethel Witmer. Dr. Witmer was medical director of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital, retiring in 1958. He was an authority on tuberculosis and served for more than 30 years on the Manheim Township School Board.
Click through the slideshow below to see more photos.
1 of 10
1933 Lititz Pike
Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County’s historic survey describes the home as an excellent early 20th century home, worthy of preservation and protection. It's evocative of the wealth found in Manheim Township, says Benton Webber, president of the township historical society.
Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County’s historic survey describes the home as an excellent early 20th century home, worthy of preservation and protection. It's evocative of the wealth found in Manheim Township, says Benton Webber, president of the township historical society.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
The home has three staircases to the second floor.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
The home's woodwork has been restored.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
The oak floors are original.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
The home's spacious enough to host gatherings. LNP|LancasterOnline archives show the first owner, Dr. C. Howard Witmer, hosted the 50th reunion of the Millersville State Teachers College here in 1952.
His wife Ethel Witmer invited the Red Cross Canteen executive committee there in 1942 to plan events.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
There are six working fireplaces throughout the home.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
Four families have lived here over nearly a century.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
The dining room in the rear is a favorite place for Trina Altadonna, who lived here since 2005.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
A build-in china cabinet is the mirror image of a window on the other side of a working fireplace.
Mike Gage from Hommati
1933 Lititz Pike
There are two half bathrooms on the first floor.
Mike Gage from Hommati
Modern upgrades
The Altadonnas bought the property in 2005 and raised four children there.
Through the years, they oversaw upgrades from new air conditioning for the second and third floors to a new kitchen and modern bathrooms, Trina says.
Outside, they updated the pool, the two pool houses and the flagstone patios.
The home used to have a sunroom in the rear with damaged windows. The Altadonnas turned it into a family room, adding fireplaces inside and outside.
All of this plus regular maintenance was work, but they loved the house, she says.
Click through the slideshow below to see more photos.