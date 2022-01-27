The house on Lititz Pike was big, old and made of stone, just the kind Trina Altadonna loved.

It sat on an acre and a half, not common, especially in that Manheim Township neighborhood and in this real estate market.

And it was designed by C. Emlen Urban, Lancaster’s top architect at the turn of the century.

The clincher wasn’t the pool in the back or Overlook Park across the street. For her, the most special part of this home was the dining room. A build-in china cabinet is the mirror image of a window on the other side of a working fireplace.

“It just sparkles,” she says.

The property, called Breeze Hill, with its five bedrooms, tall great room and fireplaces inside and out, went on the market for $1.25 million. The 5,700-square-foot home has original features and modern upgrades.

“It’s just one of those homes that you go into that you’re just in awe,” says listing agent Ron Burkhart, of Burkhart Realty Group, affiliated with the Lancaster office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

A house on the hill

Urban built the stately home at the end of a cobblestone-lined driveway in 1927. Burkhart marvels at the stone walls, which are as thick as three brick walls.

“It’s one of the more solid-built homes I’ve ever been in,” he says.

There are three staircases to the second floor, oak floors plus wood trim and molding throughout. A great room with cathedral ceilings was a big hit with potential buyers.

“It is a massive room with a huge stone fireplace,” Burkhart says. “One gentleman who looked at it said, ‘I could just live in this room. This is all I need.’”

Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County’s historic survey describes Breeze Hill as an excellent early 20th century home, worthy of preservation and protection.

The home is in good condition, says Benton Webber, president of the Manheim Township Historical Society. Outside, he pointed to the “lovely stone wall" along Lititz Pike and a plaque with the estate’s name.

The name “Breeze Hill” comes from the wind that’s “constantly crossing the hill,” according to a Lancaster Sunday News article about cool spots in the region, circa 1949.

Four families have lived here over nearly a century, starting with Dr. C. Howard and Ethel Witmer. Dr. Witmer was medical director of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital, retiring in 1958. He was an authority on tuberculosis and served for more than 30 years on the Manheim Township School Board.

Modern upgrades

The Altadonnas bought the property in 2005 and raised four children there.

Through the years, they oversaw upgrades from new air conditioning for the second and third floors to a new kitchen and modern bathrooms, Trina says.

Outside, they updated the pool, the two pool houses and the flagstone patios.

The home used to have a sunroom in the rear with damaged windows. The Altadonnas turned it into a family room, adding fireplaces inside and outside.

All of this plus regular maintenance was work, but they loved the house, she says.

Selling Breeze Hill

With Victor considering retiring as a physician this year, it was time to downsize. The real estate market is booming but a property like this can scare younger buyers, she says.

“They don’t know how to deal with it,” she says.

The property’s first time on the market didn’t attract the right buyers. After six months, the couple interviewed new agents and picked Burkhart.

He listed the property on the first day of the year. Winter usually is a slow time of year for real estate yet, he gave three showings the next day. The site’s now under contract.

And while the Altadonnas may be downsizing, they still have work. With an architect, they’re making their new house in Lititz a home.

Cool listings

