Lancaster city’s health officers inspect restaurants, look for lead paint, set rat traps and more, all to improve the health of the community.

This summer, the scope is growing to gardening and food. Staff started harvesting the first tomatoes and peppers to share for free at spots throughout the city. It’s part of an effort to make free produce more available and fight food insecurity.

Fighting food insecurity is a passion of Kim Wissler, bureau chief of the health department.

“I think everybody should be able to obtain fresh fruits and vegetables, especially in an area where there’s a food desert,” she says.

The food side of the health bureau started more than a decade ago with a garden at Lancaster County Prison. Then came a public seed and plant giveaway Wissler calls Mindful Eating, Healthy Living from the Ground Up.

In May, the bureau gave free seeds and plants donated by Ken’s Gardens, Rohrer Seeds, Esbenshade’s Garden Centers, Burpee Seeds and Plants and Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home and Garden. EarthBox planters were donated by Novelty Manufacturing Co., Lancaster. Master gardeners shared growing tips.

Barrels to plant came from Franklin & Marshall College. Soil was donated by Lowe’s and Home Depot, which also donated 5-gallon bucket planters. The containers are important, especially in city neighborhoods where soil may have contaminants, Wissler says.

In May, the group gave gardening supplies to about 325 people, the most since the program started six years ago.

“I like people to be able to be responsible and learn. It’s educational, taking it from seed to plant to the table,” she says. “Given the financial issues that people have from time to time, it’s a good way to supplement meals.”

In the past, any extra plants were shared at community gardens. This year, staff planted the extras at the recycling drop-off center on New Holland Avenue. There’s a mix of cucumbers, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, green peppers and Hungarian wax peppers. Staff take turns watering the plants. They started harvesting a few weeks ago.

Produce goes to The Mix and The Candy Factory, and there was a pop-up market at TEC Centro last week. At Tec Centro, staff shared tomatoes and peppers plus corn and other produce donated from Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative. Between classes and employment service appointments, students and clients picked their produce.

It was a welcome donation, says Marlyn Barbosa, chief workforce development officer with Spanish American Civic Association. Tec Centro is a division of the association.

“A big percentage of our students are low-income individuals,” she says. “The cost of food and fresh produce is sky-high right now. Any extra resources will be welcome.”

Melissa Ruiz left her health office training class to pick corn, lima beans, cantaloupe and acorn squash.

“My family is big on the corn and it’s a big family,” she says. “We love the corn grilled.”

Some of the other items were new to her but she was willing to try them.

In addition to the crops harvested from the recycling center, the bureau receives produce donations from Barr’s Farm Produce, Four Seasons Produce, Kegel’s Produce, Costco and Kauffman Orchards.

While this year is the first to grow its own produce, Wissler’s thinking big for the future. Next year, she’d would like to see a municipal community garden to give people even more access to healthy food.

More Information To learn more about Mindful Eating, Healthy Living from the Ground Up, contact Kim Wissler at kwissler@cityoflancasterpa.gov or 717-291-4714.