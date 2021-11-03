Red roses, red lilies, red peonies and more bloom at the Betty Finney AIDS Memorial Garden, each one a symbol of the red ribbon and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Saturday, volunteers are needed to plant red tulips and clean up the Lancaster city garden for the fall.

The park is in Mayor Janice P. Stork Corridor Park, between Lemon and James streets and Mulberry and Water streets.

The garden is an outreach of All Lancaster Episcopal Response Team. It was named for the late Betty Finney, a psychologist who co-founded the Betty Finney AIDS House and was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster.

Volunteers from the team and the neighborhood tend to the park, says volunteer Dave Martin. They’d appreciate help at the fall cleanup, Saturday, Nov. 6, starting at 9 a.m. The group will remove annuals, weed and plant 100 red tulips.

Volunteers are asked to bring gardening tools such as rakes and shears.