This Lancaster County company will show you how to dye your clothes with flowers and avocado pits

In a former dairy barn outside of Gap, Winona Quigley hangs a rainbow of yarn bundles, each color rooted in plants. The palette expands in the dye house, where avocado pits turn T-shirts pink, flower petals tie-dye silk dresses and indigo powder gets everywhere. Everything here is one-of-a-kind, made for designers like Rachel Comey, brands like Stitch Fix and companies like Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Last month, Debby Phelps dipped some of her old T-shirts into steaming pots of dark blue indigo.

Rachel Lopez-Cerrato dyed yards of silk with logwood and marigold powders in hopes of making dresses.

Nick Rice darkened a pair of his handmade cotton/hemp farm pants with cutch and iron.

They’re part of something new for Green Matters Natural Dye Company. What started as a college thesis aimed to change a toxic industry has become a business that’s doubled revenue every year. Last year, Forbes named owner Quigley on its 30 Under 30 list. Now, she’s ready to add people like Phelps, Lopez-Cerrato and Rice to the growing list of commercial clients through workshops and other services. All of these are ways to make clothing more sustainable.

Finding commercial clients to dye with plant-based materials is one way to make change. Bringing natural dyes to the public is part of something bigger.

“We have to slow down the amount of things you’re making,” Quigley says during a break in a public dyeing workshop last month. “In order to do that, people need to hang on to their garments a lot longer and have more options for how to fix things.”

Workshops like this show how to give clothing a second life through dye, whether that covers stains or simply changing the color.

That’s one of the reasons Emma Compton came to Green Matters from Broomall, New Jersey. She brought some clothing she had set aside, like a tan midi dress.

“If I dye it, maybe I would wear it more,” she said.

Creating change

Before she dug into dyeing, Quigley grew up in Narvon and learned how to sew from her great-grandmother. While studying fashion designer at Parsons School of Design, Rana Plaza collapsed in Bangladesh, killing more than 1,100 garment workers. It was a turning point of awareness, personally and for the industry she wanted to join. Who is producing our clothing? What’s the environmental aftermath of making all of this fabric.

For her thesis collection, Quigley focused on regional fibers, finding wool and mohair in central Pennsylvania, dyeing it over a campfire in her mother’s back yard, finding spinners to make yarn and knitting the final pieces.

Natural dye resources Winona Quigley suggests these resources to learn more about natural dyeing Botanical Colors sells dyes and has helpful instructions.

The Dogwood Dyer shares new dyeing techniques for subscribers.

The focus on natural dyeing even after graduation was one way to create change in an often toxic industry.

“The textile industry and the fashion industry both need to make enormous changes in order to continue to make things without having such an enormous impact in the environment,” Quigley says. “The textile and fashion industries are the second largest polluter of global waterways.”

By 2015, Quigley started Green Matters with a business partner and now is the sole owner of the company. She still uses the college-era recipes today, but more often on cotton and now at a larger scale.

Plant-based

For Green Matters, “natural“ means plant-based. Most popular are indigo as well as madder root, which creates a ruddy rust color. Not as common is a bundle dyeing technique, which wraps fabric around plants and powders, each one leaving a unique pattern.

There’s one exception to the natural definition. A local company makes machines that take graywater — water from sinks, washing machines but not toilets — and filters it. What’s left is carbonized and turned into a gray dye.

Otherwise, the team of seven work with boxes of avocado pits and jars of botanical dye powder, plus onion skins from grocery stores and seasonal flowers from home or farms down the road.

Small batch dyeing

As Green Matters focused on adding commercial clients, people continued to call, asking for more information on natural dyeing or if they could dye just one item.

The company has offered public dye classes on occasion. That paused during much of the pandemic and returned in September. Crafters and people in creative industries in the region have paid $115 each to spend an afternoon dyeing yarn, fabric and clothing. Some show up with a plan, like one quilter from Delaware who folded squares into multiple shibori patterns. Others come without a vision and are more interested in the learning or simply getting their hands dirty.

Now that she has more space in the building, Quigley plans to have workshops monthly.

Quigley’s also launching a few options in what she calls Green Matters Studio.

The first will focus on one color at a time. People can send in items for Green Matters staff to transform in a community dye and return. Suay Sew Shop in Los Angeles does something similar with seasonal colors like roasted cabocha, tobacco and monstera tie dye.

The studio’s second upcycle is more custom: individual items bundle-dyed, sprinkled with powders and petals, rolled and transformed.

Natural dye workshops and more Green Matters Natural Dye Company’s next public dyeing workshops will be Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the company headquarters, 5541 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap. Each class includes demonstrations on bundle dyeing, shibori, indigo dyeing and more. Students can bring up to one pound of natural fiber clothing to dye (cotton, linen, silk, wool, hemp, for example.) For more information on the workshops or the upcoming launch of Green Matters Studio’s overdyeing service and custom dyeing, visit greenmattersnaturaldyecompany.

Another option is repurposing heirlooms. For example, instead of drying a bridal bouquet or tossing it, the plants could be used to dye silk pillowcases.

At the last workshop, Phelps untied and unrolled her bundle-dyed scarf, shaking off the petals and leaves. She came here from the Baltimore area to learn more about botanical dyeing. The finished scarf has a subtle wash of yellow and peach, just like she wanted.

Lopez-Cerrato, of Honey Brook, unwrapped her once-white silk panel, now spotted with deep purple from logwood, gold from marigold plus dahlias and goldenrod.

“Wow,” she said. “I love it.”