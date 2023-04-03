The votes are in, and Lancaster County has the best brewery in the state again.

For the second year, Pour Man’s Brewing Co. won the Malt Mania beer bracket.

The Ephrata brewery received the most votes in the contest from Breweries in Pennsylvania.

The first round of 64 breweries were picked from the state’s more than 400 breweries using ratings in Untappd, a beer app. Then, it became a popularity contest with votes accepted online daily.

Other local breweries in the first round were Moo-Duck Brewery, Elizabethtown; Raney Cellars Brewing Co., Millersville; Our Town Brewery, Lancaster and Collusion Tap Works, York, with a taproom in Lititz.

Pour Man’s thanked supporters on social media and offered $1 beers Monday night.

This summer, the lager-focused brewery plans to move its taproom into the former Sprecher’s Hardware store, 24 E. Main Street.