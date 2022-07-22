This immersive exhibit illuminates Longwood Gardens with thousands of lights [photo, video]

At night, the sensational plants of Longwood Gardens are out of sight.

But you can still hear visitors catch their breath when they turn a corner to see a field covered with lights.

Artist Bruce Munro, the man who brought this field to light, used to see art as an indulgence. Through the years, he’s recognized the power of creating experiences that uplift.

“To do something which is going to take people away from those sad moments a little bit, just give them some respite, I feel is a positive thing,” he says, while taking a break during installation of another exhibit, this one near Melbourne, Australia.

Longwood Gardens has eight of Munro’s installations scattered indoors and outdoors, each one a chance to delight with light. They’re meant to experience, not just see. Particularly relevant in these times are Munro’s themes of connection and joy, life and love.

His large light installations can be traced back 30 years ago to a camping trip he took with Serena, who is now his wife. In the center of Australia, they watched the desert go from barren to alive with plants after a rain.

Light: Installations by Bruce Munro Where: Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square What: Eight installations by British artist Bruce Munro are spread throughout the site, indoors and outdoors. When: Through Oct. 30. “Light” is best viewed after dusk. The gardens are open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. (Mondays and Wednesdays, the site is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.) Cost: Admission is $35 for adults (ages 19 and older); $32 for college students and seniors; $19 for youth (ages 5–18), and free for ages 4 and under. More information: longwoodgardens.org/explore-light

It took 12 years for the idea to go from his mind and his sketchbook into art.

“The inspiration behind the piece was the feeling that the landscape gave me in Australia, it made me feel extremely alive and at one with the world,” Munro says.

He shared that feeling in a field of lights next to their home in England. That led to installations at museums and Longwood Gardens.

Ten years ago, his show at the Kennett Square garden was his first solo exhibition in the U.S. It received the Excellence in Exhibition award from the American Alliance of Museums.

Munro describes the first opportunity at Longwood as exciting as being a kid in a sweets shop. Returning was a no-brainer because of the gardens, the people he got to know and the audience, he says.

A new field of light

A decade ago, “Forest of Light,” inspired by the Australian desert blooms, illuminated the woods at Longwood with about 20,000 lights.

This time, “Field of Light” sweeps across the fields around two lakes with about the same number of lights. They’re connected, as was the life in the desert and as we are.

The other installations spring from moments in time and from passages in books. “Gone Fishing” is an escape from life, escape from time. The illuminated fishing rods have fiber optic cables instead of fishing line.

“Ramandu’s Table” is 1,000 white flamingos, lit with the colors of sunrise. They’re an homage to C.S. Lewis’s “The Chronicles of Narnia” as well as Don Featherstone, the man who created the pink plastic flamingo.

Indoors, in the Exhibition Hall, the floor is covered with nearly 9,000 CDs. An animation inspired by the site’s water features is projected onto the floor. The animations bounce back onto the surrounding plants and the conservatory’s glass walls, the projections creating paintings in motion.

“Yes, I’m interested in the water, the CD matrix but I’m also interested in how that could shed a skin of light, scales of light across people, immerse them into the artwork itself,” Munro says.

Bubble of light

The pandemic paused some of his exhibitions and canceled others, which gave Munro time to focus on new work.

On his wish list was something different: two-dimensional work, images created from photographs. At Longwood, in the conservatory’s music room is filled with “Time and Place.” While large light installations require a team, down to those who install thousands of lights. Aside from working with a local photographer, these pieces are a much more personal practice.

The photographs are printed onto dots, which Munro arranges into spirals and squares. He imagines making the bubbles big enough to cover buildings and turning them into animations. Whether small or large, these pieces reflect the idea that we’re all walking through life in our own bubbles of light.