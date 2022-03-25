The calendar turned to spring last weekend but for Gini Cormier, spring arrives when her hellebores bloom.

Just on time, they’ve opened in shades of white, green, pink, and purple around her Warwick Township home.

Cormier bought her first hellebore 15 years ago and added more through the years.

“They look dainty, but they are hardy,” she says. “And bees love them, so they’re the beginning for pollinators.”

The blooms usually last for a month. Cormier clips some of the flowers to arrange in vases. She plucks the flowers to float in bowls.

Once the blooms fade, the green foliage is a good ground cover.

Be careful weeding near hellebores, Cormier says. They self-sow so some of those “weeds” might be young hellebore plants.