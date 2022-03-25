The calendar turned to spring last weekend but for Gini Cormier, spring arrives when her hellebores bloom.
Just on time, they’ve opened in shades of white, green, pink, and purple around her Warwick Township home.
Cormier bought her first hellebore 15 years ago and added more through the years.
“They look dainty, but they are hardy,” she says. “And bees love them, so they’re the beginning for pollinators.”
The blooms usually last for a month. Cormier clips some of the flowers to arrange in vases. She plucks the flowers to float in bowls.
Once the blooms fade, the green foliage is a good ground cover.
Be careful weeding near hellebores, Cormier says. They self-sow so some of those “weeds” might be young hellebore plants.
Hellebores
They’re also called Lenten rose, winter rose and Christmas rose but they are not true roses.
Hellebores
Just in time for spring, hellebores are blooming.
Hellebores
Gini Cormier has hellebores in shades of white, green, pink, and purple around her Warwick Township home.
Hellebores
Cormier bought her first hellebore 15 years ago and added more through the years.
Hellebores
“They look dainty, but they are hardy,” she says.
Hellebores
“And bees love them so they’re the beginning for pollinators," she says.
Hellebores
The blooms usually last for a month. Cormier clips some of the flowers to arrange in vases. She plucks the flowers to float in bowls.
Hellebores
Once the blooms fade, the green foliage is a good ground cover.
Hellebores
Be careful weeding near hellebores, Cormier says. They self-sow so some of those “weeds” might be young hellebore plants.
Hellebores
Many hellebore blooms face down so gardeners plant on hills. Some new varieties have flowers that are more upright.
Hellebores
Hellebores grow best in well-drained soil in partial shade. They thrive under trees.
Hellebores
When planting, don’t plant too deep. The crown should be slightly buried in the soil.
Hellebores
Hellebores are toxic when eaten so keep them away from curious pets or young children.
Hellebores
Remove damaged leaves in fall or early winter to have room for new leaves and flowers.
Hellebores
They’re also called Lenten rose, winter rose and Christmas rose but they are not true roses.
Hellebores
Just in time for spring, hellebores are blooming.
Hellebores
Gini Cormier has hellebores in shades of white, green, pink, and purple around her Warwick Township home.
Hellebores
Cormier bought her first hellebore 15 years ago and added more through the years.
Hellebores
“They look dainty, but they are hardy,” she says.
Hellebores
“And bees love them so they’re the beginning for pollinators," she says.
Hellebores
The blooms usually last for a month. Cormier clips some of the flowers to arrange in vases. She plucks the flowers to float in bowls.
Hellebores
Once the blooms fade, the green foliage is a good ground cover.
Hellebores
Be careful weeding near hellebores, Cormier says. They self-sow so some of those “weeds” might be young hellebore plants.
Hellebores
Many hellebore blooms face down so gardeners plant on hills. Some new varieties have flowers that are more upright.
Hellebores
Hellebores grow best in well-drained soil in partial shade. They thrive under trees.
Hellebores
When planting, don’t plant too deep. The crown should be slightly buried in the soil.
Hellebores
Hellebores are toxic when eaten so keep them away from curious pets or young children.
Hellebores
Remove damaged leaves in fall or early winter to have room for new leaves and flowers.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.