This fall flower show has 73 kinds of chrysanthemums plus 7 special bonsai [photos, video]

The centerpiece of Longwood Gardens’ chrysanthemum festival usually can be measured in hundreds of blooms. This year’s showstoppers can be measured in hundreds of years.

Artists spent more than three and a half centuries training seven striking bonsai trees that sit at the entrance to the plant-filled conservatory.

One bonsai tree’s roots have been trained over years to grow over a rock. The display’s chrysanthemums have been trained as well over months, stretching to cover giant forms, creating hanging mum spheres, mum spirals and mum obelisks. The 41st Chrysanthemum Festival has more than 9,000 mums in a variety of cultivars, from ones that look like frayed paint brushes to others that resemble golden spiders. The show continues through Nov. 13.

Growing a range

Longwood’s fall display starts with its own collection of nearly 200 mum cultivars, says Jim Sutton, associate director of display design. Nature narrows the selection. Chrysanthemums are prone to viruses, and Sutton picked 73 virus-free cultivars to plan the forms and combinations lining the walkways.

He tries to have a wide range representing all of the 13 types of flower forms, enough to make the event the biggest mum show in the country.

“There’s big football mums that most people are used to and the spider mums, but there’s also exotic ones and there’s brush and thistle,” he says.

The collection also has Japanese mums that are no longer on the market. That includes Ichimonji mums, mums with long petals, shared by another garden.

Chrysanthemum Festival What: Longwood Gardens’ conservatory has chrysanthemums and other fall plants on display, plus seven special bonsai trees. Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square. When: The festival ends Nov. 13. The gardens are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily but are closed on Tuesdays. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the site closes at 11 p.m. through Oct. 31. Light: Installations by Bruce Munro continues through Oct. 30. Cost: Tickets are $25 for adults. Details: longwoodgardens.org.

“They’re the ones that they like to say they look like canoes,” Sutton says. “They stretch them out with their fingers. They put cotton balls on them to make these elongated petals.”

Those will go on display for the second half of the festival. This year, the event stretches over six weeks. To have continuous color, there will be two waves of mums. That’s possible with a new growing facility that can force early blooming by adding shade, Sutton says.

Adding shade tricks the plants into imagining it’s fall and time to bloom. But the shade wasn’t helpful during the hottest days of summer. The heat waves delayed the flower bud growth. The shade cloth slowed the air flow a bit, delaying the bloom of some of the large mum forms. Last week, some forms were in full bloom and others had yet to open.

“A lot of our guests do not realize that, horticulturally, mum festival is the most challenging thing we do because of the susceptibility of the plants to all kinds of viral issues and pathogens,” he says. “And the amount of time we have to spend growing them and the fact they’re all staked and tied and pinched and some of them just take so long to produce.

“And then we have to save stock plants so we can do it again next year.”

No mega-mum

Another change is the 1,000-bloom chrysanthemum will not be the centerpiece of the show. For more than a decade, Longwood staff have grown the largest chrysanthemum outside of Asia. The 2020 version spread 12 feet wide with about 1,500 yellow flowers.

“It too is subject to all of the different mum ailments that are out there,” Sutton says.

This is the second year the huge mum was not up to display standards, but it will return in 2023, Sutton says.

Bonsai beauty

Taking the mega-mum’s space at the entrance to the conservatory are the seven bonsai, part of a large donation from The Kennett Collection. The donation includes 150 bonsai and $1 million for bonsai care and acquisition.

When complete, the donation will more than double Longwood’s bonsai collection.

“Most significantly, it will add important examples of rare Japanese tree species, making Longwood the leading collection of bonsai trained in Japan on public view in the United States,” according to the garden.

The first seven bonsai went on display last week, including a trident maple developed by Boston-based bonsai artist Suthin Sukosolvisit; a Japanese white pine styled by bonsai artist Kimura Masahiko; a Japanese black pine originally trained by Suzuki Shinji and a Satsuki hybrid azalea from the garden of Kunio Kobayashi founder of the Shunkaen Bonsai Museum in Japan.

“I am delighted to give specimens from The Kennett Collection to Longwood,” donor Doug Paul said in a news release. “I have spent many happy years stewarding these bonsai and sharing them with other bonsai connoisseurs at the Kokufu exhibition — the Westminster dog show of the bonsai world. I am now looking forward to a wider public getting to enjoy their beauty and splendor at Longwood.”