There are signs less obvious than handwritten “No Sunday sales” that this is an Amish garden.

First, the garden is large enough to feed a family in the double digits. Long straight rows of beans, tomatoes, potatoes and corn cover most of the tidy space.

One section is set aside for creativity. A curving path of wood chips cuts through patches of marigolds, petunias and zinnias. Short rows of green and red lettuce surround a squash plant that soon will take over.

The garden is a mix of food and beauty, necessity and creativity.

Beth Oberholtzer interviewed the gardener of this space plus 22 other women for her book “Amish Gardens of Lancaster County.” The coffee table book is filled with photos by Don Shenk, who died before the book’s release this spring by Schiffer Publishing, Atglen.

Oberholtzer is a Manheim Township book designer who has written several books of local interest. The latest, “Working Horses of Lancaster County,” brought her to Amish farms throughout the county. Each one had a beautiful garden, she says.

Her editor Cheryl Weber liked the idea of a book focused on the gardens. Even though Oberholtzer doesn’t consider herself a gardener, she set out to learn more. She discovered gardening is “women’s work” as well as a social activity that’s productive and possibly fun. Gardens are places where tips are passed from one generation to the next.

“It’s really a sociological study of Amish women and Amish families,” she says. “And that’s what’s so much fun about it.”

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Why focus on Amish gardens?

Part of it was Cheryl’s encouragement and part of it was that I had seen so many gorgeous gardens and I think Amish gardens are unique. Every Amish household has one. And there were defining characteristics that made it interesting: often large depending on the size of your family. A huge variety and flowers cleverly edged or mixed within.

How are Amish gardens different from English (non-Amish) gardens?

The size, the variety. I saw a lot of interesting decorative pieces, which other people use as well. They were perhaps a little more unique in Amish gardens because they would be less prone to buy trinkets. Ladders, skids, feed scoops, chairs, a lot of chairs with flowers blooming out of the seat.

The key thing with the Amish gardens is that it represents women. Mom is in charge.

How did you find these gardens?

Most of them were recommended by someone else. There are four cases where we simply drove by.

You want something different but you want something representative. So you can’t just show all the odd ones. I could have shown a hundred more because they’re beautiful.

How did you handle photography and privacy?

I asked, “Is it OK if we take pictures of your garden?” I went and visited four to six times compared to the number of times a photographer was with me.

I showed them everything I wrote. I showed them the pictures I was going to use.

For the (photo of) girls picking asparagus, the family’s mother-in-law said they didn’t join the church yet.

How are these gardens different from their mothers’ gardens? Are their gardens different from their grandmothers’ gardens?

It depends in a woman’s stage of life how whimsical her garden is. The one woman in particular I'm thinking of, she had all kinds of cute little paths. As her family grew and she had more responsibilities, she had to cut down the whimsy.

She is one of 14 children and her experience with gardening as a young girl was working like a dog. She wanted to make her garden more fun.

The gardens are a portrait of the women. It’s how they exercise independence. It’s how they find joy and they really express themselves.

For a group that values community over the individual, is it OK to be independent in your gardening style?

It’s individualism within a very small acreage. There’s also the community of the garden. One woman said she just loved the talks she had with her daughters in the garden. They talked about everything.

Are there some plants you saw in many of the gardens?

Asparagus, strawberries, spring onions, cabbage and corn, always corn, green beans, squash. Blueberries, red raspberries. Sunflowers, zinnias.

What is the deal with the bubblegum petunias (another commonly found plant in Amish gardens)?

There was one woman who had everything bubblegum. She had no other petunias. She said they grow fast and spread well. She didn’t say how beautiful they are.

Are there things you learned that you would love to set the record straight about Amish gardens?

I think people sometimes might look at Amish women and think their life is drudgery and work. You might think they work a lot, which they do. But they also find great satisfaction and pleasure in their work. And that's something that I envy.