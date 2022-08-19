This award-winning daylily grower died at 83; here's how his legacy of flowers lives on [photos]

Last summer, Don Herr watched his garden for potential. He collected pollen and dusted it onto flowers in hopes of creating something new.

He worked slower than usual, an hour at a time, all the while knowing he wouldn’t see his final floral creations.

Herr died in December at age 83, leaving a legacy as a veterinarian and a collector of Pennsylvania German art and antiques. His award-winning daylilies are a living legacy. Hundreds of his plants live on in gardens through the region, their blooms continuing to delight even as they last for just one day.

Summer surprises

Herr grew up with flowers. His father hybridized gladiolus. When Don and his wife Patricia settled down in Manheim Township, not far from their veterinary practice, he grew irises and hollyhocks before digging into daylilies, says Roger Herr, their son.

About 30 years ago, Don Herr started hybridizing daylilies, creating new forms and color combinations with attention to structure, bloom time, size, scent and more.

Plants were part of his past and hybridizing daylilies brought in the science side. There was more to his passion with flowers.

“What motivated him was the phrase every day in summer is like Christmas,” says Roger Herr, who lives in New York City.

Each flower lasts only a day. Add the excitement of seeing his “crosses” bloom for the first time and summer days were filled with surprises.

Open garden

Don Herr grew daylilies at home and shipped them to customers around the country. Once a year, during peak bloom, he invited growers and judges to see what was flowering. The open garden was also a chance for friends and family to gather over glasses of iced tea.

The last open garden, held on time in July, included an invitation to dig. It’s not the best time to move daylilies, Roger Herr says, but this way everyone knows what plant they are taking home. People digging daylilies were asked to donate to the Delaware Valley Daylily Society. The money will be used to create a national award in Don Herr’s honor for poly daylilies.

Roger Herr sees hope in these plants going to good homes.

“They’re wonderful things to appreciate,” he says. “They’re simple pleasures.”

That rainy morning, it was not a Black Friday stampede. As daylily growers searched the garden, they called out to those looking for specific plants.

Susan Moedinger of Lampeter came to honor Don Herr and his work with plants.

“He was authentic. He was careful. He was honest,” she says. “Everything he did was just … he was just a good guy.”

With sadness, Moedinger filled her trunk with flowers. She pointed out two favorites. Herr Early Poly, is one of Don’s newest releases. Trish’s Treasure was named for his wife, who is pretty cool too, Moedinger says.

Where to find Don Herr daylilies Don Herr’s daylilies will also live on in demonstration garden beds at Woodcrest Daylilies in Lititz and Willow Rock Gardens in Clayton, Delaware. The Don Herr garden at Woodcrest Daylilies is under installation now. The daylilies are just about finished blooming for the year. For more information, visit woodcrestdaylilies.com.

Beth Collier, Don’s daughter, came to the open garden from her home in Georgia. She was delighted to see the plants find new homes.

“While I love that this might be decoration for someone,” she says. “most everyone is more thinking about how they're going to help it be something else by combining it with another plant or help it thrive in their environment.”

Lester Block, of Galloway Township, New Jersey, filled a few bags with plants. He was especially hopeful for an unnamed plant with no open flowers but enough good signs to make it worth a try.

He also has memories of Don Herr sharing his knowledge with the daylily group.

“What amazed us in the club the most was with such a small piece of property, he did so much fantastic work,” he says.

Cross-breeding

Don Herr worked on his daylilies year-round. He collected pollen on the day a flower bloomed and stored it in tins tucked into a fanny pack. When the right flower bloomed, he hand-pollinated and labeled the bud. If the plant produced seeds, he harvested and stored until it was time to plant.

Herr planted the seeds indoors around the new year and planted the seedlings outside as the weather warmed. Starting them inside in the off-season reveals the flowers a year earlier than if they were planted outside.

Each year, he had more than 500 new possibilities.

Over three years, Herr would monitor the new plants to watch their growth, count the branches and buds. He kept his favorites, releasing a few each year. The rest were dug up to make room for more possibilities.

Don Herr’s flowers followed daylily trends like spider forms, ruffles or edges in a different shade. Of late, he focused on minis, polys and patterns, Roger Herr says. Polys or polymerous daylilies have extra segments and petals. “Date Night” had a pattern that looks like watercolor brushstrokes of peach and burgundy. “Watermelon Slurp,” released last year, has a background of several shades of pink with a burgundy ring.

The next generation

“These breeders and hybridizers, they're the ones that are going to take and make the next generation,” Roger Herr says.

That work is now in the hands of Alex Wenger. His farm, The Field’s Edge Research Farm, focuses on edible plants yet Wenger didn’t want Don Herr’s daylily breeding work to disappear.

Their horticultural paths crossed not too long ago. When Wenger started exploring plant breeding as a teenager, Don Herr showed how he hybridized daylilies.

Wenger learned of Don Herr’s remaining seeds from a friend. He agreed to continue the hybridizing work, intrigued by the idea of creating something better, something that will be around for generations.

He planted the seeds quickly because some were already sprouting.

Next year, they’ll bloom and we’ll see what Don Herr created.