This Chateuesque-style home on Adamstown’s Main Street was built in 1912 with the scale and details grand enough to house the children of a hosiery mill magnate.

Decades later, new owners turned the duplex into one big home.

The property, with its nine bedrooms, original woodwork, salt water pool and a peacock aviary, is on the market for $829,900. The nearly 8,000-square-foot home has original details and modern upgrades.

“I would consider it one of a kind. I’ve been doing this a long time,” says Realtor Marilyn Berger, who just celebrated her 54th year in real estate. “To have the foresight to bring those two properties together and develop them into one makes it unusual for that era.”

A most elegant home

The property caught the attention of a historic survey for the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County even before it was a century old.

“This house, without question, must rank as one of the most elegant built in the first quarter of the twentieth century of all of northern Lancaster County,” John J. Snyder Jr. and Esther F. Boyle wrote in the 1983 survey, which is held by the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley.

The home at what is now 63-65 W. Main St. was commissioned by Samuel Stork, one of the developers of Hope Hosiery Mills and designed by a Philadelphia architect. The builder, Samuel Snyder, finished the home in 1912. He liked the design so much, he built a similar and smaller version for himself at 439-441 Walnut St. in Denver, according to LNP archives.

The Adamstown original, had yellow brick from the Midwest, a large porch with Corinthian columns and turret dormers with fish scale slate shingles.

Merging two homes

Indoors, each half of the home was a mirror image of the other side.

The Stoudt family purchased the property in the 1970s. Ed and Carol moved into one side of the house. As their family grew, they decided to turn two homes into one. The work took more than two years while running Black Angus Restaurant and raising a family. Later, Carol started Stoudts Brewing Co.

To combine the two sides of the house, the central wall had to be removed. Once that was gone, treads were filled in to make the two main staircases into one grand entryway.

“The woodworking in that property is exquisite,” says Berger, of Keller Williams Elite. “This could not be rebuilt today.”

Ed Stoudt got to know the woodwork in the hours he spent stripping varnish or white paint. He went through 91 gallons of paint remover, according to LNP archives. He then stained the woodwork and sealed it with polyurethane.

A virtual tour

In front of the central staircase is a main entryway surrounded by stained glass. The vestibule has black and white tile floor.

On the first floor, each side is a mirror image with sitting rooms, a living room and dining room.

The original houses had kitchens in the lower level basement with dumbwaiters leading upstairs. The Stoudts brought the kitchen upstairs and renovated the space three times. Today, it overlooks a balcony, pool and backyard. There’s a dining area on one side and a study on the other. The kitchen has commercial appliances and there’s a double-tap beer tower.

“They’re set up to entertain,” says Milton Ranck, a member of Berger’s team.

The second floor has four bedrooms and a laundry room, which could be converted into a bedroom. One bathroom is tiled and has a whirlpool spa.

A later renovation was the third floor. Four bedrooms now fill this level. Each has its own bathroom.

Outside, there’s a pool that’s now filled with saltwater. There’s a koi pond with fish. A cobblestone driveway leads to a three-car garage that has a potting shed attached to the side. An aviary used to house peacocks. There’s a chicken coop, too.

The Stoudts have spent decades fixing up the home. They are now selling the complex that includes the restaurant, bakery, brewery and antiques mall. They’re planning to move in with one of their daughters, Berger says, so the home in Adamstown is now for sale.

LNP|LancasterOnline is highlighting special properties in this hot housing market in an occasional series. Do you have a property to share? Fill out the form below: