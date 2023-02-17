Rohrer Seeds sends more than 500 types of seeds into the hands of gardeners at this time of year.

The seeds come to the Smoketown company from all over the world.

This year, a slicing tomato with a full-bodied flavor is the first seed the 103-year-old company has processed, at least to anyone’s memory.

In addition to portioning, packaging, selling and shipping, these tomato seeds were processed by staff, a project that required people from all departments to join a working company picnic. It’s a winding story about how the seeds of a hugely popular Jersey tomato became yet another Lancaster County crop.

Jersey tomatoes

There are many Jersey tomatoes and one of the most famous is the Rutgers tomato. Introduced in 1934, it was named for the university where it was created. However, that tomato actually came from breeding at the Campbell Soup Co. in a time when canners wanted tomatoes to juice.

This variety stood out because it was disease-resistant and produced red tomato juice with a flavor that was a mix of sweet and acid. Companies like Heinz and Hunt and commercial growers made this a top tomato through the mid-20th century. In 1952, 72 percent of commercially grown tomatoes in the U.S. were Rutgers tomatoes, according to Souper Tomatoes by Andrew F. Smith.

Eventually, California growers switched to varieties that could handle mechanical harvesting. As the Rutgers variety was used in breeding, the original tomato was almost lost.

A tomato team used seeds from Campbell’s vault to replicate the original cross, creating a new Rutgers tomato. They called it Rutgers 250 in honor of the college’s anniversary in 2016. Rohrer Seeds was selected as one of the few places that packaged and sold the seeds, along with the team’s re-introduced Ramapo tomato.

Finding a grower

Rutgers grew the tomatoes and Rohrer sold the seeds.

“It was a great partnership,” says Jim Griesemer, Rohrer retail operations manager who oversees online sales. “It worked and we kept doing it. The variety sold well. People love them.”

On the growing side, the Rutgers 250 tomato doesn’t have to be staked.

“They make a nice slicing tomato, really good flavorful beautiful red color, nice and juicy, the perfect size for a bun,” he says.

When one of the tomato program professors retired, the university shifted to developing new varieties, not growing tomatoes for seed.

Griesemer turned to his alma mater, Delaware Valley University, to find a tomato grower. Students in the Seed Science class planted a crop of tomatoes at the Bucks County campus. Their professor Dr. Sarah Dohle saw this as a chance for students to learn it’s possible to do top-quality seed production in this region, she says. It also was an opportunity to learn how to do it, including harvesting, processing and doing germination testing.

However, Dohle soon left for a job at the U.S Department of Agriculture. Her students picked the tomatoes but would not be able to handle the processing.

A seed picnic

So in August, Griesemer and one of Rohrer’s truck drivers picked up their pallet of tomatoes.

“We basically had a company tomato seed harvesting picnic,” he says. “It was all hands on deck.”

Every plant has different rules to harvest seeds. Tomatoes have a few extra steps. At the tomato picnic, staff cut the tomatoes in quarters and squeezed the seeds and pulp into buckets.

The seeds must go through a fermentation process to sprout into new plants.

“If you ever look at a tomato seed there’s like a jelly coating on the outside of it,” Griesemer says. “That jelly coating actually prevents the seed from germinating within the tomato. With the high amount of moisture, any time you put a seed into moisture, it wants to grow.”

Staff spread the tomatoes onto trays to ferment over the weekend, breaking down the jelly coating. The seeds were cleaned and rinsed. Repeat a few times and the seeds were set out to dry on newspapers in the warehouse.

It was a nice change of pace, says Jim Gamber, who’s worked for the company for more than 40 years. Having pizza for lunch was a nice touch, he says. Even if it had tomato sauce.

Staff took the skins home and made enough sauce and paste to freeze for later.

“We’ll call it ‘modern times,’ this was the first time that the company has processed seeds,” Griesemer says.

Despite this being a new project, the work went well.

Testing tomatoes

The processing is just one step to produce good seeds. The crop needs to be harvested at just the right time. The seeds need to be processed correctly. Tomato seeds that float in water are likely to not sprout so they need to be removed.

Once the seeds were dried, they were sent to be tested. The state minimum germination rate for tomato seeds is 75%, says Terry Dostal, who manages the packing at Rohrer Seeds. The Rutgers 250 tomato seeds germination rate came back at 97%. All of that work wasn’t for naught.

The seeds were packaged around the holidays and they’re ready for this year’s gardens. Griesemer suggests Lancaster County gardeners wait until late March to plant tomato seeds indoors and start acclimating the young plants outdoors in May.

Depending on the popularity, the seeds harvested should fill orders for more than a year.

“We’ll do some kind of production again next year,” he says. “I’m not sure what it’s going to look like yet.”

Perhaps a local farmer can grow a crop of Jersey tomatoes here in Lancaster County.