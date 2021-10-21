Not so long ago, most of us dreaded the moment when a downsizing granny would offer us her wedding china, so prized that she’d only bust it out for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Millennials, especially, didn’t want those floral, gold-rimmed plates, let alone such archaic serving pieces as soup tureens, gravy boats and lidded bowls. Finding granny’s china too fussy and a bit comical, they swore by minimally designed plates that could clatter from table to sink to dishwasher without causing any alarm.

But things are changing. Instagram, Etsy and Pinterest followers interested in food, restaurants and decorating are exposed to a steady diet of pretty plates. Chefs and home chefs compete to show off their culinary masterpieces, and that often involves something other than the practical-but-clunky white restaurant china. Meanwhile, designers create imaginative tablescapes using vintage patterns in contemporary ways, and crafters recycle old china in projects from bird baths to picture frames.

With more than 11 million pieces in inventory, Replacements in North Carolina is the largest retailer of vintage and modern tableware, and the company reports a brisk business at its online “vintage shop.” Keith Winkler, the firm’s marketing specialist, says many restaurants now use vintage mixed tableware with spectacular results. And, yes, millennials, too, are drawn to vintage tableware to create very personal table settings.

“They mix patterns, color and styles,” Winkler says. “There is even a group called ‘Grand Millennials’ that creates and shares beautiful tablescapes on social media.”

Vintage in Lancaster

So, nationally, lovely old china is definitely trending, but what about in Lancaster County? Diana Alvord, owner of Next To New consignment emporium in Lancaster, says she doesn’t feel area millennials haven’t yet bought into the vintage china trend, but then again, the store features complete sets, and that’s not what the 20- or 30-somethings are looking for. However, she thinks young women’s appreciation of decorative china might not be far behind.

“Just last week my granddaughter turned 15,” she says. “And to my surprise, she wanted a tea party, complete with vintage china. She got exactly that, and the guests loved it as much as the birthday girl.”

Wedding venues, it turns out, are among Next To New’s top buyers of granny’s beloved china. They use it to add old-fashioned romance to receptions and dinners.

“We get in loads of wonderful old china sets,” Alvord says. “And they do sell. The prices are lower than they were when they were first bought, between $600 to $800 for eight five-piece place settings. We obviously can’t provide the same pattern for big wedding receptions, but that’s OK, for mixing patterns and colors is what it’s all about these days.”

That’s exactly what they do at A Tea Affair in Lititz. The shop’s tea, scones, tea sandwiches and pastries are charmingly served with British flair. Much of the classic china features pretty florals or is gold-rimmed creamy white. Flatware and silver serving pieces are also vintage. All come from estate sales and flea markets.

Dinner guests at Karen Schultze’s home in Lancaster invariably ooh and aah, and not just because she and husband Dave are accomplished home chefs. Guests also react to the vintage china on the table. Her piece de resistance is the handmade set of Stengl pottery that she adopted when her mom went into assisted living.

“I love the fact that it’s ironstone china made in good old New Jersey,” Schultze says. “The overall pattern is dramatic, but somehow doesn’t distract from the food. We almost always use this china when we have guests, but I will also bring it out for everyday dinner if we’re having a bunch of veggies. Somehow the earthy color of the plates is a good background for vegetables.”

Mixing it up

Crafters are snapping up old china for projects like lamp bases and wind chimes, but Carol Lieberman went further than most. She haunts garage sales and flea markets for old china.

Then she breaks it.

But don’t worry — she puts the broken pieces to good use, arranging them in elaborate mosaics. Her most ambitious project has been covering a fireplace mantel and surround at her Lancaster home with tiny china pieces. She has also prettied up picture and mirror frames with china mosaics.

Winkler at Replacements warns not to be too hasty about dumping an heirloom set of china.

“People are beginning to appreciate something inherited from family,” he says. “If you don’t have room for the whole set, then just keep the pieces you know you will use. That way you can still enjoy the memories the china evokes. Donate or sell the rest of the set.

“Classic blue and white patterns are the leaders in vintage china,” Winkler says. “People will choose a color palette such as blue and white or pink, for example, and then mix several patterns to create a truly one-of-a-kind tablescape. We see people continue to collect such old-time favorites as Spode, Wedgewood and Haviland. And look, if you’re lucky enough to be in possession of granny’s china, please use it all the time. Don’t let it languish on a shelf.”