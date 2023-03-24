The harvest looks like nothing more than little piles of dirt.

Here inside Landis Homes’ woodworking shop, they might be mistaken for sawdust.

Look closer to see tiny circles of mud, a yellow ball of pollen and fuzzy gray ovals.

These ovals are mason bee cocoons. A group of volunteers helps one of the season’s earliest-emerging bees along every step from egg to insect. They craft hotels for mason bees to lay eggs. They bring the egg-filled houses indoors to shelter from predators. They harvest the cocoons and refrigerate them to mimic winter weather. And when it’s time for the first blossoms to open, they deliver the bee larvae outside to eat, pollinate and make more bees.

“We help nature a bit. We don’t know all the answers,” says one of those volunteers, Wes Newswanger. “But that’s sort of part of the fun, I guess.”

Tracking bees

The group started tracking bee cocoons in 2016. That year, they counted more than 700 in six bee hotels scattered throughout the Landis Homes senior living community campus in Manheim Township. That’s grown to more than 2,300 cocoons in 26 hotels, counted last winter.

These native bees emerge early in spring, just in time to pollinate plants such as apple, cherry and plum trees. Solitary bees like mason bees are not aggressive. They won’t try to sting people unless stomped or grabbed.

“Honeybees are great but these guys are forgotten, unknown,” says Newswanger about tiny mason bees. “People think they’re flies. They’re hidden, in plain view. It’s fascinating.”

Nesting boxes

Newswanger is a former industrial arts teacher at Lancaster Mennonite School. He brought his construction skills to the group and is constantly tweaking the bee box design.

In the wild, mason bees nest in abandoned insect tunnels in wood and hollow stems of plants. Mason bee hotels mimic those conditions. The Landis Homes version is a block of wood filled with holes drilled 5/16” in diameter. The block is sliced through each tunnel, so the crevices fit together for the bees and open easily for the harvest.

An angled roof allows rain to run off. Adding a "bonnet" keeps it even drier. The front is burned to darken the entrance, helping it stand out to bees.

The bee team also placed groups of hollow-stem reeds last year, a first.

Counting cocoons

In mid-February on an unseasonably warm day, a group of volunteers gathered in the woodworking shop and grabbed a box or a handful of reeds. They scraped each tunnel, separating the cocoons from the dried mud “walls.”

Chuck Seidel used to be a beekeeper and signed up with the mason bee group even if it didn’t pay in honey.

Rhoda Nolt grew up on a farm and learned early to be mindful of nature.

Counting bee cocoons helps her “be more aware of the life cycle of some of these creatures and how important they are to the environment,” she says.

Another group counted 335 cocoons in one box and 130 in another. They had a few reasons for joining the mason bee group.

“It’s a wonderful, ecologically important thing to increase the number of early pollinators,” Richard Weaver says.

Also, the snacks are pretty good, he says before a cookie break.

Lois Rode was fascinated that mason bees lay female eggs first at the back of a tunnel and males later. The group's camaraderie is also nice, she says.

The reeds were harder to open than the engineered hotels but were filled with cocoons.

“We wanted to see if they’re more successful than the boxes,” Newswanger says. “There’s so much to learn.”

By the end of the afternoon, they counted more than 3,500 cocoons, the highest harvest yet. Some were shared with Kauffman Orchards in Bird-in-Hand and some went into a cool fridge. This way, the bees will emerge when there is plenty of food in early flowers.

Bee time

Last week, the group filled cocoon boxes hidden on the side of each hotel. Newswanger crafted the cocoon “match boxes” so they have a good chance at survival. A metal latch helps tuck the box inside the house, keeping crows away. A door to escape is carved not at the front but further back, protecting the bees from becoming a snack.

The boxes now sit near early-blooming plants where bees can find pollen. Signs explain the project and tell people not to “bee frightened.”

The bees should wrap up their work by May, filling the hotels with eggs. The helpers will round them up and store until it’s time to count the next generation.