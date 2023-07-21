The surprise lily, or Lycoris squamigera, adds beauty and fragrance to the garden in late summer. Its many common names are as whimsical as the plant itself. It has been called magic lily, mystery lily, resurrection lily, sesame lily, surprise lily, upstart and — the most evocative name of all — naked lady! Read on to find out more about these trumpet-shaped flowers appearing on bare stems when other summer flowers seem to be waning.

What’s so surprising?

My first experience with surprise lilies was when they unexpectedly appeared in the garden of my childhood home. Surprise lilies grow from bulbs, so I suppose a squirrel may have been responsible for planting them. The most miraculous thing about surprise lilies is that they seemingly rise from the dead. They appear as a mass of silvery green, strap-like leaves in spring, die back to the ground by July and reemerge as a sturdy single stem bearing a cluster of delicate, fragrant, pink flowers in late summer. Part of their charm is their ability to appear when least expected.

Where do surprise lilies come from?

Lycoris squamigera is not actually a lily but is a member of the amaryllis family. The name Lycoris references a minor Greek goddess, and squamigera means “bearing scales,” referring to small scales that give the flower an iridescent sheen. Surprise lilies are native to Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea and have been sold in the United States since the late 1800s. They do not appear to be invasive in North America but bear watching due to their ability to naturalize and spread in wild areas.

How to grow surprise lilies

Surprise lily bulbs may be purchased from many online sources and local garden centers. They can be planted in spring or fall, but gardeners are cautioned to be patient because they will not bloom the first year after planting. Choose a spot with fertile soil in sun or shade and plant 5 to 6 inches deep. They should be watered moderately when they are growing. Surprise lilies reproduce from bulb offshoots and may be divided every three years.

Though the trumpet-shaped flowers are beautiful, their appearance on stout, 2-foot-high, naked stems can be a little jarring. They might be planted in a perennial border that includes interesting foliage from other plants, including plants that bloomed earlier in the summer. They also make good companions for hosta foliage.

Another surprise: They are relatively pest free.

Both deer and rabbits avoid feeding on surprise lilies. They have no serious insect or disease problems. Surprise lilies’ greatest threat is extremely cold winter temperatures. To ensure an annual surprise appearance, insulate them for the winter with a 2-inch layer of mulch.

If you have gardening questions, Master Gardeners of Lancaster County are available to help. Please email pictures along with your question to: LancasterMG@psu.edu. Or you may call 717-394-6851 to speak with a Master Gardener.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.