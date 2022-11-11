A big renovation at Penn State Cancer Institute already had the challenge of not interrupting patient care. Then came the pandemic and extra precautions for a medical center treating the most vulnerable, immune-compromised patients.

To make it work, crews relocated offices, rerouted ductwork and built temporary hallways. Much of the work was completed overnight and in early morning hours.

The company behind the project, Benchmark Construction Co., Brownstown, won Keystone Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors' top award. The trade group highlighted top construction projects in the region by member companies at the 33rd annual ABC Excellence in Construction Awards Gala Thursday at Spooky Nook Sports.

The Project of the Year Eagle award goes to a building with a wow factor that’s subjective, yet based on community impact, design, client satisfaction and high profile, according to ABC Keystone.

The renovation included adding 10,000 square feet for a cancer treatment new to Pennsylvania, a MRI-guided linear accelerator technology to precisely treat tumors. Construction, which ended September 2021, also involved renovating a waiting area and exam rooms plus building a patient holding area.

Finalists

Other finalists for the project of the year were:

– Pyramid Construction Services, Inc., a Quandel Company, Lemoyne, PA for Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Post-Anesthesia Care Unit Expansion in the medical renovation over $5 million category. The project turned an operating area into a post-anesthesia care unit. The scope included a bridge to the hospital’s surgical areas, according to Penn State Health. The work was done in phases to keep patient beds available and was finished late last year.

– The Witmer Group, Mount Joy, for Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center in the masonry over $150,000 category. The $375 million hospital opened in September in East Hempfield Township.

– Warfel Construction Co., East Petersburg, for The Fulton Theatre’s transformation in the institutional, $10-25 million category. The $25 million renovation of the Grand Old Lady of Prince Street included more theater space, a new rehearsal hall, staff apartments and improvements to facades.

– Wohlsen Construction Company, Lancaster, for Lancaster Country Club’s expansion and renovation in the miscellaneous/special projects category. The $20 million project, named “A Defining Moment,” includes an activities pavilion, a paddle hut, a golf plaza and clubhouse renovations.

Excellence, merit awards

In addition to the top award, ABC Keystone recognized companies for more than 60 projects in the region, based on quality of construction and workmanship. Excellence awards went to the top-scoring projects. Merit awards were given to second-place projects. Learn more about these projects in the map below.

ABC Keystone also recognized Quandel Enterprises, Harrisburg, with its 2022 Excellence in Construction Safety Award. The award only is open to companies in the top level of a safety program.