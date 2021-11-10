The Winter Visual Arts Center has been described as forward-looking and like it landed from outer space.

The $23 million project at Franklin & Marshall College has won another award.

The building’s construction manager, Poole Anderson Construction, Harrisburg, won the top award from Keystone Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors. The trade group highlighted top construction projects in the region by member companies at the 32nd annual ABC Excellence in Construction Awards Gala last week at Spooky Nook Sports.

The Project of the Year Eagle award goes to a building with "wow factor," based on design, community impact, client satisfaction and positive notoriety, according to ABC Keystone.

The Winter Visual Arts Center opened in August 2020 and has teaching studios, galleries and a cinema. It replaced the Herman Arts building.

Designed by Steven Holl Architects, the building mimics the surrounding 100-plus-year-old trees. The design led to a debate from Lancaster’s Historical Commission.

Last year, the project won best project for Higher Education/Research from ENR MidAtlantic, a regional publication of Engineering News-Record.

In addition to the top award, ABC Keystone recognized these companies, based on quality of construction and workmanship. The top-scoring projects received excellence awards and second-place projects received merit awards.

ABC Keystone also recognized two companies with its 2021 Excellence in Construction Safety Award. The award only is open to companies in the top level of a safety program. Benchmark Construction Co., Brownstown, won the safety award for general contractor and H.L. Wiker, Inc., Lancaster, won the safety award for specialty contractor.