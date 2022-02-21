Japanese barberry and Callery pear now are on Pennsylvania's least-wanted plant list.

When they were added to the state's noxious weed list in fall, the clock starts on a two-year period to phase in a ban. By fall 2023, they can no longer be distributed, cultivated or propagated.

In February, three more plants (a grass and two buckthorns) were added to the list.

They join a list of more than 40 plants on the state’s noxious weed list. These plants can harm animals, people and land. They can’t be sold, grown or moved. If you see one for sale, don't bring it home. If you spot one of these plants on your property, remove them. If you see them elsewhere, you can send a report to the Department of Agriculture.

Here's more about 7 of Pennsylvania’s banned plants. The full list is online.

Ravenna grass

This hardy pampas grass (tripidium ravennae or saccharum ravennae) is a tall bunch grass with a dramatic look year-round. However, it can push out native plants and block streams. The grace period for this plant expires in September.

Native alternatives: pink muhly grass and eastern gamagrass.

Glossy buckthorn

This shrub or small tree (frangula alnus) is aggressive in wet areas, creating enough shade to crowd out native plants. Birds spread buckthorn berries and the fruit can float in water for more than two weeks. The grace period for this plant expires February 2023.

Native alternative: native buckthorn (Rhamnus spp.)

Oriental bittersweet

This vine (celastrus orbiculatus) smothers plants and can uproot trees.

Native alternative: American bittersweet (celastrus scandens)

Purple loosestrife

This perennial herb (lythrum salicaria) has tall spikes of purple flowers. It can invade wetlands, crowd out native plants and reduce habitat for wildlife.

Native alternatives: blazing star (liatris) and obedient plant (physostegia virginiana)

Parrot feather

This plant has been popular for aquatic gardens but has become invasive in ponds, lakes and streams. Myriophyllum aquaticum can crowd out native plants, block boats and shelter mosquitoes.

Native alternatives: American lotus (nelumbo lutea) and pond weed (potamogeton nodosus)

Multiflora rose

Rosa multiflora originally came the U.S. as a rootstock plant and then was planted along highways. This dense shrub spreads through its many seeds that remain viable for up to 20 years. It crowds out native plants, weighs down trees and alters waterways with its leaves.

Native alternative: native rose species

Tree of Heaven

Ailanthus altissima is a fast-growing tree that can crowd out native species and produce chemicals to keep other plants away. The extensive roots can damage building foundations and sewer lines. This tree is a host plant for the invasive spotted lanternfly.

Native alternatives: sumacs (rhus spp.)