Even during a pandemic, the preservation of Lancaster County’s historic sites didn’t stop.

Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County recognized seven of these projects, including a public market house and repurposed commercial spaces.

The C. Emlen Urban Awards recognize projects that reflect the trusts’ mission of educating and advocating for the preservation of historic sites and architecture. The awards are named after Urban, a renowned architect who modernized the city’s landscape.

The 2021 winners are:

The Accelerator, 252 N. Prince St., Lancaster, owned and redeveloped by Henrietta Heisler, won an adaptive reuse award. The site houses Our Town Brewery.

Best Engine Works, 341-349 East Fulton Street, Lancaster, won an adaptive reuse award. Caldwell, Heckles & Egan, Inc. Tippetts/Weaver Architects and RGS Associates transformed the site and its three buildings, one of which has new office space and a call center.

Columbia Market House, 15 S. 3rd St., Columbia, won the community revitalization award. The project from Columbia borough, CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health and Hammel Associates Architects renovated the market house, which was built in the 1860s.

Jeremy Simmons won the historical awareness recognition award for preserving and salvaging the farmhouse at 791 Stony Battery Road before its demolition.

Elizabeth Furnace Campus, 2121 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, won the landmark property rehabilitation award. Owner Craig Coleman, James Bubb of BubbDesign and Lynn Scott Paden, of Citadel DCA restored this 18th century estate.

Long Crest - Presbyterian Senior Living, 200 N. West End Ave., Lancaster, won the neighborhood preservation award. Presbyterian Senior Living Housing Management Corp. Wohlsen Construction, Noelker & Hull Associates and RGS Associates remodeled the former Long Home and carriage house to create apartments for seniors.

Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, won the preservation award. Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church and Hammel Associates Architects restored and expanded the historic church.

The trust usually recognizes winners at its annual meeting and awards ceremony in November. Due to the pandemic, no awards were given last year. The 2021 awards ceremony will be postponed until spring 2022.

The annual membership meeting will be held virtually Dec. 9.

Nominations of a project, person or company for the 2022 awards can be made online.

Here's a look at one of the past winners: