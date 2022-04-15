We’re at the start of the growing season, yet gardeners have claimed every plot at many community gardens in the region.

Ephrata Community Garden is one of the spots with plots up for grabs. This year, signing up won’t cost a thing. Ephrata Public Library also will have tools to check out and seeds to give away.

Growing the garden, in partnership with Ephrata Rec Center, is part of the library’s push to expand services to meet the needs of the community, says Helen Taylor, the library’s public program and outreach manager.

Ephrata’s community garden will open at an Earth Day celebration, Friday, April 22. If you want to dig in earlier, other community gardens will open once the weather is right to till the land.

There are still dozens of plots available at Lancaster County Central Park.

Last year, gardeners reserved every one of the hundreds of plots, “which is really our goal,” says Paul Weiss, parks and recreation administrator. “We don’t want vacant lots.”

Seasoned gardeners and rookies grew flowers and edible plants at the park's garden area. Many of the crops were specialty plants needed to make cuisine from around the world.

For example, Jorge Olmeda and Ana Rivera and their sons grew tomatoes, pigeon peas, beans, cabbage and more.

They also grew a variety of peppers, including aji dulce to make homemade sofrito for Puerto Rican dishes. Growing their own peppers is less expensive than buying them, especially when they make enough sofrito to last more than a year. They also like their time in the garden.

“We use this for therapy and to entertain ourselves,” Olmeda says.

Here are four places to grow this year:

Lancaster County Parks has several 20-foot-by-20-foot plots ($25) and 20-foot-by-40-foot plots ($31) at Lancaster County Central Park . The seasonal plots are available April 15-October 15. The year-round organic plots are sold out.

Ephrata Public Library and Ephrata Rec Center have plots in the Ephrata Community Garden , next to Haller’s Homestead on Old Mill Road. Plots are free. Sign up for a voucher at the library.

Church of the Apostles , 1850 Marietta Ave., has 20-foot-by-20-foot plots ($10). Gardens are open mid-April through mid-October. To sign up, contact garden overseer Martin Holmes at 717-898-2058.

Seeds for Hope in New Holland has several sizes of garden plots available, ranging from 10-foot-by-4-foot raised beds ($15) to 20-foot-by-20-foot in-ground plots ($25). The growing season ends in October, weather-permitting.

Contact enegley@lnpnews.com if you’d like to add a community garden to this list.