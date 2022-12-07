Pennsylvania’s history is being preserved throughout the state at theaters, churches, bridges and more. Preservation Pennsylvania recognized more than a dozen restoration projects in its annual awards, including three in Lancaster County.

Belmont/David M. Mayer House, 1580 Fruitville Pike, Manheim Township, received a preservation planning award for Delta Development Group, Inc.; Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County; Manbel Devco I, Limited Partnership; RGS Associates, Inc.; Ames Construction/Eby Exteriors; Bernardon; Belmont Investors, LLC; Hammel Associates Architects and Wohlsen Construction. The Mayer-Hess farmhouse was renovated and now houses the Howard Hanna Lancaster real estate office.

Columbia Market House, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, received the public impact award for excellence in using a historic building as a catalyst to enrich a community. The award goes to Columbia Borough; Hammel Associates Architects, LLC and Moore Engineering Co. The marketplace reopened last year after renovations.

Elizabeth Furnace, 2121 Furnace Hills Pike, Elizabeth Township, received a rehabilitation award in the construction category. The award went to EFP, LLC (Craig & Bruce Coleman); Delta Development Group, Inc.; BubbDesign; Citadel DCA, LLC and Stable Hollow Construction. The National Historic Landmark site opened in 2021 as an event venue after five years of construction.

The nonprofit gave the awards at an event Nov. 15 in West Chester.

The full list of awards is online.