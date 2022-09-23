Just in time for the second flush of roses, dozens of specimens and arrangements bloomed at Hershey Gardens for the Penn Jersey District Rose Show.
Gardeners brought roses from Massachusetts to Virginia and all over Pennsylvania, says Nancy Redington, chairman of arrangement judges for the local group of the American Rose Society. They also displayed more than 200 photographs of roses.
In addition to the judging, rosarians shared tips on rose success amid the garden’s 115 varieties of roses in bloom.
Most roses in the region produce a first blooms in June. Holding a rose show during the second round of flowering is a great time to share tips on both growing and putting them to bed for the dormant season, Redington says.
This summer’s hot and dry weather challenged even the top rose growers.
“To keep the blooms open and fully formed was difficult,” she says, giving extra credit for the growers who won awards. “They’re great horticulturalists.”
To see more scenes from the show, click through the slideshow below:
A magnifica rose grown by Cherylynn and John Smith of Westminster, MD, won first prize in the rose in a bowl category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
A Queen Elizabeth rose grown by Sandra Friend of Centerville, VA, won first prize in the open bloom, hybrid tea or grandiflora category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
An Abbeys Angel grown by Mike and Sally Wrightstone, of Camp Hill, won first prize in the miniature or miniflora flowering rose (for judges only) category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
A Zach Nobles rose grown by Ken and Ruth Borrmann, Warminister, won first prize in the hybrid tea and grandiflora roses category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
A Louise Estes rose grown by Ken and Ruth Borrmann of Warminster, won first prize in the hybrid tea and grandiflora roses category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
A sunfire rose grown by Jason Capote of Brooklyn, NY, won second prize in the floribunda, one bloom per stem category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
A play boy rose grown by Sandra Friend of Centerville, VA, won first prize in the floribunda, one bloom per stem category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
A babies blush rose grown by Cherylynn and John Smith of Westminster, MD, was second place in the hybrid tea and grandiflora roses category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
An Affirm rose grown by Ken and Ruth Borrmann of Warmnister, won first prize in the hybrid tea and grandiflora roses category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
One of the roses grown by John and Cheryl Smith, Westmister, MD, won first prize in class for the best English box category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
A My Lady Barbara grown by Ken and Ruth Borrmann, Warminster, won first prize in the J. Horace McFarland memorial trophy at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
A Louise Estes rose grown by Ken and Ruth Borrmann of Warminster, won first prize in the hybrid tea and grandiflora roses category at the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society at Hershey Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
The rose show Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society had a "Roses and Chocolate" theme with arrangements inspired by chocolate treats like M & M's, grown by Bethann Mills of Maple Shade, NJ, who won a silver arrangement certificate.
The rose show Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society had a "Roses and Chocolate" theme with arrangements inspired by chocolate treats like Kit Kat bar, grown by Iliana Okum of Bordentown, NJ, who won a gold certificate.
