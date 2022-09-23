Just in time for the second flush of roses, dozens of specimens and arrangements bloomed at Hershey Gardens for the Penn Jersey District Rose Show.

Gardeners brought roses from Massachusetts to Virginia and all over Pennsylvania, says Nancy Redington, chairman of arrangement judges for the local group of the American Rose Society. They also displayed more than 200 photographs of roses.

In addition to the judging, rosarians shared tips on rose success amid the garden’s 115 varieties of roses in bloom.

Most roses in the region produce a first blooms in June. Holding a rose show during the second round of flowering is a great time to share tips on both growing and putting them to bed for the dormant season, Redington says.

This summer’s hot and dry weather challenged even the top rose growers.

“To keep the blooms open and fully formed was difficult,” she says, giving extra credit for the growers who won awards. “They’re great horticulturalists.”

To see more scenes from the show, click through the slideshow below:

To learn more about the Penn Jersey District, visit pennjerseydistrict.org.

The public rose garden at Buchanan Park is in bloom now as well.