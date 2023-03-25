A major mid-range kitchen remodel costs about $79,000 in Lancaster County.

An upscale bathroom overhaul costs about $81,000.

Either of these projects could be just about covered with the prize money from a local raffle.

The winner of the Building Industry Association of Lancaster County’s raffle gets $75,000 for a renovation project or the purchase of a newly-built home. The construction must be done by a member of the trade group. A $35,000 cash prize is also an option.

Tickets are $150 with proceeds going to the nonprofit group.

The drawing will be held June 30.

Remodeling magazine’s latest cost-versus-value report for Lancaster County shows many renovations could be covered with the prize money. That includes window replacements and a new composite deck (both with an average cost of $24,000).

On the buying side, the median sold price of all homes, not just new construction, is $296,000, according to Rocket Homes.