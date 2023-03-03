Joan Trimble long dreamed of having a claw-foot tub, one like her grandmother’s.

Her husband, Brian, wanted a bigger shower.

There wasn’t space for either, let alone both, in their 40-square-foot en suite bathroom.

An addition on the second floor-bathroom gave them more space. Luckily, a new floor beam became not just support but a feature to make both of their wishes come true. Their updated bathroom has the dream tub, a cathedral ceiling and lots of storage space. And the new tiled shower Brian wanted is almost as big as the old bathroom.

There is one downside to their new bathroom.

“When we go away, I’m always like, ‘OK, I love where we’re staying but our bathroom’s better,’ ” Joan says. “I miss my bathroom no matter where I am.”

More space, more support

The Trimbles moved in to their newly built home in West Lampeter Township in 1996. When it was time to make changes, they hired John Fisher, owner/president of J.L. Fisher Building and Remodeling. Through the years, Fisher has added hardwood floors and made other changes, including a kitchen remodel.

When the bathroom reached the top of the list, the couple asked for more room. Fisher extended the bathroom by 5 feet, which required a large beam to handle the added weight. The beam stretched from the left side of the room to the right.

“So we decided, why don’t we make a platform and put a tub on the platform. The actual bearing beam is below here,” Fisher says, pointing below the cast iron tub. “It worked out really well.”

The centerpiece of the new space is a new Kohler tub that looks vintage. Arched windows behind the tub let in lots of light. On either side are built-in shelves for storage.

The extra space made room to add a second vanity, a linen closet and open shelves.

Share your renovation LNP | LancasterOnline wants to know about your renovation for future coverage. Contact reporter Erin Negley at enegley@lnpnews.com and share why your renovation is special.

The Trimbles had fun coming up with coordinating tile, including basket weave pattern under the tub, a piece of dark granite on the step to the platform and marble-pattern tile elsewhere. In the shower, glass tile looks like a waterfall flowing from the ceiling. The floors have radiant heat, which is especially nice in a space built above a cool garage.

On the floor, Brian suggested creating an in-lay tile pattern in place of a rug.

“The funny thing is the ‘Fixer Upper’ people (Chip and Joanna Gaines), like a week after we did this, did a bathroom and did the same thing,” he says.

“We said, ‘We beat them,’ ” Joan says with a laugh.

The room has multiple layers of lighting, including accent lights on the shelves, a chandelier above the tub and a toilet that lights up at night.

The ceiling got a makeover as well, going from flat to vaulted.

The work took about six months, a minor inconvenience for a couple who has hosted Thanksgiving during a kitchen renovation with no running water or a stove.

The project brought challenges to Fisher, including cutting through a misplaced water line.

Their advice for others?

“Don’t be afraid of a project,” Brian says.

“Enjoy it,” Joan says. “Some people stress out so much, but we had such fun picking everything out.”

Read next:

In this Chestnut Hill townhouse, they turned a bedroom into a bigger, brighter bathroom

In this Meadia Heights home, they turned 3 closets and 2 bathrooms into a dream kitchen

The beer taps are made from joints in this Lancaster surgeon's updated basement bar