The plants at this Lancaster County greenhouse go through boot camp to make them extra hardy [photos, video]

This story was originally published in winter 2019.

Most of the plants grown at Miller’s Greenhouse start as teeny seedlings that are coddled in 70-degree temperatures and given plenty of water.

Then the going gets tough.

The temperature drops, and the watering slows.

By the time, they’re almost ready, the plants will be left in a greenhouse with the doors open at night, dropping temperatures to just above freezing. The water will be cut off, too, causing them to wilt a bit.

It sounds like a stressful survivalist conditioning program, sort of like a horticultural boot camp. And that’s the point.

When each of these plants goes out into the world, that conditioning should help it hold up to the stresses of cold nights and missed waterings.

“We stress it a little bit so it can handle stress when it gets in that situation,” says Ed Miller, vice president of the Landisville-area business.

The crew at Miller’s spends months conditioning many of the more than 3 million plants it grows and sends around the mid-Atlantic region. The family-owned business started 80 years ago and still does many things the old-fashioned way. Yet the greenhouse has grown to be one of Lancaster County’s biggest plant-growing operations, growing plants such as petunias, bedding plants, vegetables and herbs. The business is a wholesale grower, but the Millers opened the greenhouse doors to LNP/LancasterOnline for this series about the largest greenhouses in Lancaster County.

From farming to flowers

Miller’s started in one greenhouse on a family farm in Landisville. In addition to dairy, corn and hay, the family grew vegetables for a stand at Lancaster Central Market and the former Arcade Market. The greenhouse helped extend the growing season for those market vegetables, Ed Miller says.

Arthur Miller took over the greenhouse at the farm and built a new greenhouse on his own farm not too far away from the family homestead in 1939. He added cut flowers and later, bedding plants and perennials.

Through the years, as the Miller family grew, many joined the business. They dropped the market stands and focused on growing plants for retail and wholesale customers. Eventually, finding it tough to do both, the next generation in the business dropped the retail sales to focus on wholesale.

These days, brothers Don and Marty and their nephews Ed and Ron own and operate the business.

Starting with seeds

Most of the plants are started by seed, which starts just as the previous season is wrapping up. Draceana, the spike plants that provide height for container gardens, are seeded in May or June.

Starting in the summer, workers plant cuttings of vinca, creeping Jenny, Swedish ivy and Mexican heather.

Many of the perennials, such as lavender, candytuft, columbine and daisies, are planted by seed. In fall, the first round of pansies are planted by seed. And by the holidays, they’ll start planting the annuals by seed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I’m not sure how much the public’s always aware of how much time goes into developing a plant from the seeding to the finished product, (the) time, work and planning,” Don Miller says.

On a cold February day, Ed’s son Matt Miller is planting bacopa, also known as snowtopia, in flats by hand.

Not too far away, Ron Miller hovers over a vacuum seeder, which does the job a little faster. He shakes the seeds onto a metal tray with 400 tiny holes. A vacuum underneath sucks one seed into each hole. Miller pushes the remaining seeds into the empty spots. When the seeds are in place, the suction is cut and the seeds drop into a plastic tray below filled with soil.

The business has 28 greenhouses, but the space inside is already earmarked for plug trays and larger pots. So workers grow even more seedlings in open trays.

“A flat like this, you’ll get 600 plants in,” Ed Miller says, picking up a tray packed with tiny parsley sprouts. “(With) a plug flat, you’ll maybe get half of that.”

Once the plants sprout, most of them will go through round one of their conditioning to make them hardy.

Transplanting time

Then it’s time for them to be transplanted into cell packs and larger pots. While Lancaster County’s largest nurseries do this with machines, Miller’s crews do the work by hand as winter turns to spring. They gather around a huge transplanting table designed and built in-house in the 1960s to increase efficiency.

Then the plants go through boot camp before they’re ready to ship throughout the county.

“At this time of year, we have a lot of smaller greenhouses, like a lot of the Amish greenhouses, they’ll buy their starter plants here because they don’t want to heat all winter,” Ed Miller says.

They’ll also send plants to small and midsized independent garden centers in the suburbs of Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia. Miller’s used to ship plants weeks before they would be sold. These days, a lot of garden centers will wait for the weekend weather report and order plants in the middle of the week. So the turnaround time to send plants out is much quicker.

Miller has grown many of the plants it sells, such as petunias, begonias and marigolds, for years.

Petunias are a specialty, and by springtime, the greenhouses are packed with more than 50 varieties of petunias, including types like wave petunias and supertunias bred to spread and spill over containers. Customers can pick petunias for their colors but they might be unaware of this plant’s connection to Lancaster County’s agriculture industry. They’re a relative of tobacco, which is still a popular crop here and one that used to be grown decades ago on the old Miller farm.

Related articles