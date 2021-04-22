An elaborate home pantry is the newest obsession, and you can’t blame it all on COVID-19.

Yes, the pandemic meant mostly home cooking and as few trips to the supermarket as possible, so suddenly food storage wound up in the spotlight. But kitchen designers and organizers say the Instagram-worthy pantry with its decorative rows of cork-topped spice jars and apothecary jars of dog treats became a trend way before COVID-19.

“We started seeing an uptick in requests for pantry designs several years ago,” says Andrea Tobias of Premier Custom-Built Cabinetry, New Holland. “It became an amenity seen as a necessity by people who entertain a lot. They wanted a place to store bottles of water, offer a coffee station and such, and since it would be convenient for guests to help themselves to whatever they might need during extended visits, the storage space had to be good-looking. So designers began creating luxurious kitchen extensions and a trend was born.”

A 2019 survey by the National Association of Home Builders validates Tobias’s perceptions. It found that the walk-in pantry had become the most desirable kitchen feature for homebuyers, and last year the association found that 85% of new large homes (more than 3,500 square feet) featured walk-in pantries.

The evolution

The escalation of the pantry from modest cabinet to complete room comes as no surprise to Jeff Orr of California Closets, Lancaster.

“It is the modern-age problem of ‘so much stuff,’ ” he explains. “We saw it with clothes. There we went from a freestanding closet to built-ins to entire rooms devoted to the wardrobe. In my opinion, the evolution of the pantry was inevitable. All those small appliances cluttering countertops, the cabinets bulging with stuff so it’s hard to find that item needed for tonight’s dinner. Voila, the pantry room was born. And families’ lives are better for it.”

No two pantries are alike

Of course, no two pantries are alike. There are so many variables from family to family. But specific categories can be singled out. The super pantry, which can easily qualify as an extra kitchen, is way out front, according to the National Kitchen & Bath Association.

“It usually has an extra refrigerator and freezer, perhaps a wine fridge, a sink and, of course, lots of open shelving for an instant view of what’s there,” says Cindy Aplanalp, spokesperson for the National Kitchen & Bath Association.

Another option is the butler’s pantry, usually a galley-type kitchen separating the dining room from the real kitchen.

“It often emphasizes space for extra serving pieces and party supplies,” Tobias says. “It acts as a convenient way station, hiding kitchen messes from dinner guests.”

From there, pantries go all over the place, with one overriding priority: storing kitchen supplies and staples for easy access and overview. But not everybody wants clear access to the pantry itself, Orr says.

“Some people object to a door interrupting the flow of the kitchen cabinetry,” he explains. “So we replace the door with a bookcase that can swing back to give access to the pantry.”

But what if you want to add a pantry to an existing house? Orr says that borrowing space from a garage or another neighboring room often does the trick, and if everything else fails the pantry may go into the basement.

“The important thing is to create the proper storage,” he says.

Design considerations

High design has definitely come to the pantry, Aplanalp and Tobias say. Exotic woods for cabinetry and islands, artisanal knobs and pulls, and top finishes show up in high-end pantries.

But some homeowners have other ideas. Lancaster residents Dr. Ken Arthur and his wife, Cheryl, are among them.

“We wanted a lot of functionality,” Cheryl Arthur says. “So that’s what we got when designer David Lyall created our kitchen. We’re both passionate travelers and foodies, and we’re always on the lookout for unusual dishes and ingredients. We truly love to cook, so a well-stocked pantry was a must.

“Most people probably wouldn’t find our pantry pretty. It looks like a country store, I think. But actually, I think our foodstuffs are pretty.”

The baking station in the pantry is one of the couple’s favorites.

“Currently we’re into bread baking in a big way,” Cheryl says. “We’re experimenting with different types of flour. And, no, we have no favorite cuisine. We’re into all cooking styles. Asian, Spanish, Italian, French. We love them all. Oh, and boar and deer chili, too.

“Yes, our pantry is a huge success, unconventional though it may be. I love to just go in there and sit a while, just looking at what’s there. It inspires me, tells me what to cook that day.”