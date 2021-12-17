The lights that brighten the holidays at Longwood Gardens are big.

Friday, they were named the best in the country.

The Kennett Square site won the best botanical garden holiday lights in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice contest. This is the fourth year the garden won the contest.

Longwood Gardens competed against nine other gardens with holiday lights, from Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A panel of experts and 10Best editors picked the nominees. The top 10 were selected by public voting.

Longwood Gardens’ holiday lights have a fire and ice theme this year. They’ll be up through Jan. 9.

Lancaster County has a few winners in past readers’ choice awards.