Historic sites and museums are always looking for ways engage visitors and to bring history to life.

For Tiffany Fisk, administrator at Mennonite Life's 1719 Museum (formerly the 1719 Herr House) one of the best ways to accomplish that is by growing vegetables, fruit, herbs and edible flowers that early 18th century settlers like the Herr family would've have grown and used.

Fisk says she, the staff and some volunteers at the 1719 Museum are restoring the property's kitchen garden located on the east side of the house.

"Everybody eats," says Fisk, who has been studying historic food preparation methods for decades including at Colonial Williamsburg. "That’s one of the things I like about the garden. Everybody is going to connect with something. Anthony Bourdain spent a lot of time talking about how food brings people together, and it’s so true."

Fisk says restoring the property's kitchen garden, which had fallen into a state of disrepair, was on her list of things to do when she first started at the 1719 Museum two-and-a-half years ago, and this spring the staff has finally been able to start on that project.

“If you know anything about gardening, you know gardens are constant maintenance," says Fisk. "We have all these goals and all this ambition, but we need volunteers to help bring it to fruition.”

Fisk say that anyone interested in volunteering to pull weeds, plant, water and maintain the garden should contact her at 717-464-4438 or email at museum@mennonitelife.org.

Once the garden is growing, Fisk hopes to host talks and demonstration about herbal remedies, edible flowers, heirloom plants, 18th century cooking methods and growing hops and brewing beer.

"A kitchen garden in this time period was everything from your apothecary to your vegetables that you’re not only eating at this time of year but then preserving to get you through the winter," Fisk says. "So it’s a very important piece of the property."