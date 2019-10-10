According to etiquette, the proper 10-year anniversary gift is aluminum or tin.
In 1924, architect Henry Y. Shaub was celebrating his 10th year of practice and probably was thinking more about bricks and mortar than aluminum and tin. He was building a very successful and diversified practice of varied building types and architectural styles during his first decade of private practice.
Shaub, like his predecessor C. Emlen Urban, created a promotional catalog after 10 years in business to showcase his prominent commissions and clientele. The 34-page, black-and-white bound booklet included 24 projects representing 10 different building types and 15 architectural styles. Although 13 private residences dominated the portfolio, they represented 10 different styles, including the rare Storybook Style for the home designed for W.H. Heidelbaugh, president of Black & White Coal Co.
Shaub clearly was establishing himself as a capable and respected architect in his hometown of Lancaster and differentiating himself from Urban by the types of commissions he pursued and the architectural styles he favored. Many of Shaub’s private residences were modest in size but perfectly proportioned, and often included unique architectural details for the particular style they represented. For example, the A.K. Mann residence on West Chestnut Street is a traditional Georgian Revival two-story, three-bay house that incorporates a distinctive Nantucket dormer. Likewise, the Thomas Bausman residence on East Orange Street includes a pair of unique French doors behind an applied wrought-iron railing.
Shaub’s catalog included private residences, the YWCA, schools, apartments, office buildings and even factories. The four-story, three-bay R.L. Gerhart & Co. factory on Liberty Street featured large cast stone panels advertising the business of packaging coffee, tea and spice. The distinctive brick herringbone pattern along with the cast stone panels served to elevate the company’s prestige in the business community. Similarly, the Posey Iron Works office building on South Prince Street presents the family name in cast stone above the main entrance and frames it with cast stone columns.
His styles went beyond Lancaster County tradition and included Egyptian Revival, as seen at the Lampeter Vocational School, English Domestic for the Eugene Andes residence, Spanish Revival for Ross Elementary School, Italian Revival for the Carolina Apartments, Federal Revival for the Christian Gunzenhauser residence and Mission Revival for the Harry Eby residence in Lititz. Interestingly, many of the buildings featured in Shaub’s 1924 promotional piece still exist today and stand as a testament to a century of sustainable design.
What is Story Book Style?
Story Book style was popularized by Hollywood in the 1920s and featured houses with whimsical or fairy-tale qualities like thatched roofs, rolled eaves and oddly shaped doors and windows.
Where are the featured buildings located?
All the buildings are located in Lancaster, Lititz and neighboring townships. Many remain in their original condition with the exception of trees and utility lines.
What was in the remaining 12 pages of the catalog?
Shaub solicited local businesses to advertise in the promotional to help underwrite the cost of the publication. Advertisers included contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and the catalog company.
What is a Nantucket Dormer?
The Nantucket dormer features two traditional roof dormers connected by a flat roof to improve accessible attic space.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.