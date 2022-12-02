This year, Longwood Gardens celebrates the holidays indoors with pressed orchid ornaments, a Christmas tree made of hundreds of succulents and two “gowns” crafted from plant material that’s preserved, dried or faux. Outside shines with lots and lots of lights: lining a tunnel, wrapping tall trees, floating in the water and dangling overhead.

With the big construction project underway on the western side of the conservatory, the team at Longwood Gardens has changed many of the outdoor lights, says Troy Sellers, outdoor display landscapes manager.

We won’t share any spoilers before you test your knowledge of Longwood’s lights (and plants) in this quiz.

If You Go What: A Longwood Christmas has a botanical splendor theme through plants and lights indoors and outdoors. Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square. When: Daily through Jan. 8. Hours: Arrivals for timed tickets are 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The site closes at 11 p.m. Tickets: Adults $30, seniors and college students $27, ages 5-18 $16; free for children 4 and under. More info: longwoodgardens.org or 610-388-1000