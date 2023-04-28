In one house, the original 1760s hearth was discovered behind modern cabinets.

A block away is a home made of three connected buildings, each with its own history. The owners repaired and restored each space, attempting to stay true to the different styles.

Another house has its own vault with a floor tiled with 17,044 pennies, a nod to the building’s former life as a bank.

These unique properties are in the same neighborhood in Maytown. On May 6, they’ll be part of a tour of houses, patios, yards and gardens, in the town’s Mayfest celebration.

MAYFEST What: Historic displays, food, crafts, music, maypole dancing, children’s art contest, cake walk, scavenger hunt, and a house and yard tour. Where: In addition to downtown activities, Fuhrman Park will have 90 vendors, plus food trucks, raffles and live music. When: Saturday, May 6. Vendors and food trucks will be at Fuhrman Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Historical activities will be near the Maytown/East Donegal Museum at 4 W. High St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The rain date is Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Tour cost: The house, patio, yard and garden tour of 10 properties is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the museum. More information: 717-426-1526.

It’s been several years since Maytown Historical Society organized a house and garden tour for Mayfest, says Gordon Nell, museum director. A tour is a fundraiser for the group, he says.

Homeowners like Mike Cassidy want to share their restoration work as well as town’s history.

“Maytown is one of those historic undiscovered villages in Lancaster county,” he says.

These old homes have seen many changes through the years. One Victorian house grew with additions, became a duplex and then went back to a single-family home.

Another home claims a prominent spot on the town’s center square yet had the space to expand over the decades.

Elsewhere are exposed beams, refinished floors, bubble glass, and plenty of modern repairs and updates.

Half of the 10 properties on the tour are log homes built in the late 1700s, but none are alike. Many of the other homes were built in the early 1800s.

The most modern home is a foursquare-style house built in 1910 that served as a bank for decades, as well as home to the bank’s chief cashier. The bank’s vault is decorated with local history, including news coverage of a bank robbery and shootout in which the police chief was shot and killed. The homeowners honored Police Chief Marvin Foltz with a penny in the center of the floor tile pattern. It’s from 1967, the year of the robbery.

Outside these homes are features like ponds, fireplaces, vegetable gardens and plenty of outbuildings.

Mayfest traces its local roots to the founding of Maytown in May 1760. One story says a few days after the town’s founding, a wedding took place in the town square. The celebration included dances, merrymaking and a maypole.

In 1989, residents picked the first Saturday in May to honor town’s history with a festival, a maypole dance and a renewal of vows. Through the years, local couples continued renewing their vows for their anniversaries on Mayfest. The small town eventually ran out of couples, Nell says. This year, the tradition will return with one couple renewing their vows on the first Saturday in May.