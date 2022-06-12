The 2022 Parade of Homes tour will be an in-person and virtual event June 18-26 featuring 18 entries in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, including single-family and townhomes.

The Building Industry Association of Lancaster County will offer a virtual version of the Parade at www.lancasterparadeofhomes.com, where visitors can take a 3D, room-by-room tour of each entry and view a map to plan in-person visits.

All but one of the entries also will be available for in-person tours from 5 to 8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. weekends.

Judging will take place June 14 and 15, with winners announced at the annual gala and online on Friday, June 17.

The Parade is free and open to the public. Visitors can also download the free ParadeSmart app for home details, directions and customizable routes.

For more information, visit lancasterparadeofhomes.com.