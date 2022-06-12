The Huntleigh model by Garman Builders in Lititz Bend includes a flex room with a private entrance connecting to its own one-car garage. The home, at 1035 Valley Crossing, Lititz, is a stop on this year's Parade of Homes tour.
The 2022 Parade of Homes tour will be an in-person and virtual event June 18-26 featuring 18 entries in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, including single-family and townhomes.
The Building Industry Association of Lancaster County will offer a virtual version of the Parade at www.lancasterparadeofhomes.com, where visitors can take a 3D, room-by-room tour of each entry and view a map to plan in-person visits.
All but one of the entries also will be available for in-person tours from 5 to 8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. weekends.
Judging will take place June 14 and 15, with winners announced at the annual gala and online on Friday, June 17.
The Parade is free and open to the public. Visitors can also download the free ParadeSmart app for home details, directions and customizable routes.
Here are the 18 stops on this year's Parade of Homes tour
11 Willow Street, Lebanon
Landmark Homes
$673,100
Inviting front porch ∙ private study ∙ 9-foot ceilings on first floor ∙ Mudroom entry with pantry, built-in lockers and bench ∙ quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large center island ∙ wainscoting and chair rail in dining room ∙ Open family room with gas fireplace featuring full-height stone surround ∙ owner’s suite with expansive closet and private bath with tile shower and free-standing tub
12 Lee Drive, Stevens
Landmark Homes
$495,900
Open floor plan with welcoming front porch and 9-foot ceilings on the 1st floor ∙ 2-car garage with mudroom entry ∙ versatile flex space ∙ vinyl plank flooring in foyer, kitchen, dining room and family room ∙ gas fireplace with stone surround ∙ spacious owner’s suite with private bath, double-bowl vanity and an expansive closet ∙ kitchen access to deck
140 Stillcreek Road, Millersville
Wm Murry & Sons
$677,840
Gorgeous views of Crossgates Golf Course ∙ first-floor primary suite with walk-in closet and bath with walk-in shower and soaking tub ∙ vaulted ceiling in great room, dining room, kitchen ∙ hexagon ceramic tile backsplash in kitchen and fireplace surround ∙ convenient first-floor laundry and mudroom ∙ second-floor teen suite with full bath ∙ oversized 2-car garage with extra room for small vehicle or storage
156 Bonneville Drive, Ronks
Custom Home Group
$699,900
Modern Farmhouse trim package ∙ first-floor owner’s suite with tray ceiling/decorative beams, tile shower, soaking tub, double-bowl vanity and linen closet ∙ first-floor luxury vinyl plank flooring ∙ quartz countertops, tile backsplash in kitchen ∙ gas fireplace with shiplap and wood mantel ∙ drop-zone with bench, cubbies and shiplap accent wall ∙ laundry room cabinetry with built-in sink
321 Freedom Drive, Ephrata
Landmark Homes
$569,500
Located in Home Towne Square, a 55+ Lifestyle Community by Landmark Homes ∙ black slate appliances and quartz countertops ∙ mudroom entry with storage area, closet and access to laundry room ∙ great room with cathedral ceiling and 2-story gas fireplace ∙ first-floor owner’s suite with large, private bath, double-bowl vanity, tile shower and oversized closet ∙ vinyl plank flooring in main living areas
358 Autumn Harvest Lane, Lititz
EGStoltzfus Homes
$685,000
Culinary kitchen with wall microwave and oven combination ∙ richly stained full overlay kitchen cabinets ∙ 5-inch oak engineered hardwood floors ∙ ceramic tile shower ∙ built-in desk space just off kitchen ∙ gas fireplace with built-in bookcases ∙ timeless exterior elevation
405 Murrycross Way, Millersville
Wm Murry & Sons
$679,900
Overlooks 18th hole of Crossgates Golf Course ∙ Vaulted and coffered ceilings and farmhouse natural luxury plank throughout the first floor ∙ gourmet kitchen with oversized island to seat six, quartz countertops and tile backsplash ∙ first-floor owner’s suite with triple window and large walk-in closet ∙ owner’s bath with ceramic tile walk-in shower ∙ low-maintenance living with snow removal, mowing
413 Mayapple Drive, Annville
Garman Builders
$425,990
Cathedral ceiling in family room/kitchen area ∙ built-in bench seating in dining area ∙ white-painted kitchen with soft close doors and drawers, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and cast-iron farm sink ∙ fireplace with stone surround, mantel and shiplap trim to ceiling ∙ mini hexagon tile floor in powder room ∙ shiplap trim accent wall in owner’s bedroom ∙ farmhouse accent trim in foyer
898 Fenton Ave., Lancaster
Keystone Custom Homes
$799,999
Classic Kitchen with eat-in island, navy cabinets with gold hardware, farmhouse sink and walk-in pantry ∙ family room with brick painted accent wall and linear gas fireplace with floating mantel ∙ first-floor study with built-in bookshelves ∙ owner’s suite with window bench and luxury Serenity Bath ∙ additional bedrooms with unique design elements, including playhouse façade ∙ back patio with pergola
1010 Percy Lane, Lebanon
Alden Homes
$559,900
Ultimate basement bar with unique island ∙ ultra-modern farmhouse kitchen ∙ waterfall countertop with flip-up USB/electrical outlets ∙ spacious walk-in pantry with coffee station ∙ lighted recessed wall for art display ∙ master vanity floating on tiled wall ∙ gas fireplace with shiplap and floating mantle ∙ smart home by Lutron with whole house dehumidifier ∙ modern farmhouse lighting
1016 Valley Crossing Drive, Lititz
Pine Hill Building Co.
$985,000
Stairway encased with wraparound windows ∙ chef’s kitchen with 10-foot island ∙ scullery and pantry conveniently tucked behind kitchen ∙ owner’s retreat with large tile shower and integrated soaking tub ∙ linear gas fireplace and full height windows in family room ∙ first-floor guest suite ∙ glass partition walls ∙ white oak floors ∙ Open floor plan with 10-foot first-floor ceilings and 9-foot second-floor ceilings
1035 Valley Crossing Drive, Lititz
Garman Builders
$964,990
Coffered ceiling in kitchen, family room ∙ 2-story foyer with curved staircase railing ∙ mudroom with shiplap trim, bench, pegs with cubbies ∙ stone fireplace in family room with unique built-in bookshelves and 2x2 windows ∙ corner fireplace and tray ceiling with shiplap trim in owner's suite ∙ freestanding tub and doorless walk-in shower in owner’s suite ∙ breakfast room with ladder transom and shiplap trim
1452 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Joy
Alden Homes
$548,284
Alden Homes interpretation of Northwest modern architecture ∙ surprising spaces in a functional floorplan ∙ vaulted owner's bedroom with floating bed ∙ tiled spa-like owner’s bathroom ∙ steel fireplace wall ∙ monostair stringer with reading area beneath ∙ smart home by Lutron ∙ skylights and picture windows for natural light ∙ show-stopping clean lines kitchen ∙ glass garage door by Haas
3925 Hill Church Road, Lebanon
Copenhaver Builders
Price not published
Three-car garage ∙ first-floor owner's suite with luxury bath ∙ coffered and tray ceiling accents ∙ custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and walk-through pantry ∙ stamped concrete porches ∙ covered back patio with wood burning fireplace and stained wood ceiling ∙ board-and-batten vinyl siding, stone veneer and standing seam metal roof accents ∙ 9.5-foot first-floor ceilings ∙ 4279 square feet ∙ Home is sold
VIRTUAL ONLY
Cornerstone Woodworks
$544,000
Modern contemporary farmhouse style ∙ stained exposed truss beams and stamped concrete in entryway ∙ private owner's suite with tiled shower/Bain Ultra air jet bath and generous walk-in closet ∙ gourmet kitchen with large hidden pantry ∙ upscale cozy gas fireplace that can be enjoyed from several rooms ∙ covered stamped concrete back porch ∙ angled garage with room above for storage
1906 Edington Place, Lancaster
Thaddeus Stevens
$350,000
Built by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology students ∙ engineered hardwood first and second floor ∙ studio vault in owner’s suite ∙ owner’s bath with large walk-in shower and heated floor ∙ finished basement with custom bar ∙ stone fireplace with reclaimed bar beam mantel ∙ custom kitchen ∙ open floor plan with reclaimed lumber beams ∙ interior shiplap accent walls ∙ exterior brick and stone veneer
105 Princeton Place, Lebanon
Garman Builders
$656,990
Double staircase ∙ shiplap trim and farmhouse trim accents ∙ fireplace with penny tile surround ∙ blackboard paint in laundry ∙ anthracite rustic wood accent wall in study ∙ wallpaper accents in several locations ∙ luxury owner’s bath with free-standing tub ∙ 2 large walk-in closets in owner's suite ∙ quartz countertops and tile backsplash in kitchen ∙ Superior walls in basement
333 Amber Drive, Lititz
EGStoltzfus Homes
$950,000
Finished basement ∙ "Retreat" Bath with free-standing tub and ceramic tile shower ∙ large 5-by-5 kitchen island ∙ butler's pantry ∙ mosaic tile backsplash ∙ apron-front farmhouse kitchen sink ∙ cathedral ceiling in owner's bedroom ∙ wall oven/microwave cabinet in kitchen