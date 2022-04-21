Nearly 22,000 tulips, plus 1,500 daffodils and 500 hyacinths are in peak bloom at Hershey Gardens.
Two years ago, the highly-anticipated spring flowers bloomed right on time, but behind doors closed because of COVID-19.
Visitors may notice tulips in different places. Plants didn’t perform well in one of the seasonal garden beds. That’s now home to a new grove of Japanese maples.
That change gave the crew the chance to spread out the tulips even closer to the conservatory.
Peak bloom: A look inside Hershey Gardens' tulip fields [photos]
Tom Pouce tulips are a mix of dark pink and yellow. They are named for the Dutch pastry filled with butter-cream and topped with pink icing.
Tom Pounce tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Tom Pounce tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Tom Pounce tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Antoinette tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Antoinette tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Antoinette tulips starts with pale yellow, white and green flowers, later turning yellow with raspberry edges and then maturing to deep salmon-orange with a golden base.
Antoinette tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Couleur Cardinal tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Couleur Cardinal tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Couleur Cardinal tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Couleur Cardinal is scarlet-red flushed with plum.
Couleur Cardinal tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Princess Irene tulips have orange blossoms with purple markings that are quite fragrant.
Princess Irene tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Princess Irene tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Antoinette tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Innuendo is a triumph tulip with a pink and white flower with magenta edges, which contrasts with its blue-green foliage.
Innuendo tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Marie Jo tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Marie Jo tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Marie Jo tulips are early double tulips with sunshine-yellow ruffled edged and a soft fragrance.
Princess Irene tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Princess Irene tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Innuendo tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Innuendo tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Innuendo tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
Innuendo tulips at Hershey Gardens on April 19, 2022.
An Arctic air mass brought a frigid start to spring, yet hundreds of thousands of bulbs are on track to bloom.
