Nearly 22,000 tulips, plus 1,500 daffodils and 500 hyacinths are in peak bloom at Hershey Gardens.

Two years ago, the highly-anticipated spring flowers bloomed right on time, but behind doors closed because of COVID-19.

Visitors may notice tulips in different places. Plants didn’t perform well in one of the seasonal garden beds. That’s now home to a new grove of Japanese maples.

That change gave the crew the chance to spread out the tulips even closer to the conservatory.