With a name like Pass It On plant, pilea peperomioides has plenty to share.

Offsets, sometimes called pups or babies, grow from the mother plant. They’re easy to divide and share.

Some houseplants like this just keep on giving. Our panel of plant experts throughout the Lancaster County region shared their favorites to share.

String of hearts

String of hearts combines a lot of houseplant trends. It’s a succulent. It’s leaves are shaped like tiny hearts. In some cultivars, the leaves are variegated with cream and pink.

This is a favorite plant to propagate for Kim Frey, a master gardener.

To share ceropegia woodii, take a cutting of the vine and root in soil.

Or look for round tubers. These tubers are the reason this plant is also called rosary vine. Place the tuber in soil to root when it is still connected to the vine. Once you see roots, cut this new plant from the vine.

Spider Plant

Holly List, a master gardener, bought a spider plant with S&H green stamps in 1976. Since then she’s shared many tiny offsets, each its own spider-shaped plant.

The “babies” of chlorophytum comosum already have roots. They can be cut from the plant and grown in water or soil.

Mother of thousands

Like its common name suggests, Mother of Thousands produces many pups along the leaf edge.

Sharing Kalanchoe daigremontiana is as easy as pinching a pup from the mother leaf, potting it up in a succulent soil mix, and giving it to a friend, says Jody Davey, manager of conservatory habitats at Hershey Gardens.

If you live with curious pets or small children, remember that this plant is poisonous when eaten. If you don’t take a bite, this is a houseplant that can be shared many times.

This species has dark bands or spots on its green leaves. Kalanchoe laetivirens is solid green.

Rex begonias

Rex begonias come in many colors from white and silver to purple and black. They have a range of patterns, too.

Plus, they’re easy to propagate, says Jane Krepp, a master gardener.

”Although the flowers are insignificant, the colors, structure and textures of the begonia leaves are wonderful,” she says.

To divide a begonia, take a stem cutting of a few inches of the stem. Root in potting soil.

Or take a leaf cutting, plant in potting soil and cover with plastic to root.

Another option is to take a leaf and cut the major vein on the leaf’s underside. Place the leaf onto potting soil and cover with plastic to root.

Adding a rooting hormone is helpful but not necessary.

When sharing begonias, tell the new plant parents to not over-water.

Chinese Money plant

Also known as the Pass It On Plant, pilea peperomioides, creates offshoots that are easy to share, says Kathy Trout, co-owner of Ken’s Gardens.

Cut cleanly from the mother plant and place in water and full sunlight. The tiny plant should have roots within a week or two. Pot in soil when roots are about 1-inch long.

Unlike some plants, Chinese money plant does not mind being handled, says Lois Nolt, owner of Tillandsia& in Leola.

