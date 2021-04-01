For plants, light equals life.

But more light isn’t always better. Some plants can thrive with just a little bit of light and prefer low-light spots.

Even if you don’t have a sunroom or a south-facing window, there are plants for low-light areas. Our panel of plant experts throughout the Lancaster County region shared their favorites.

Ferns

Many ferns grow in the understory of the forest and jungle. It makes sense that some don’t like direct light.

Of the more than 10,000 living species of ferns to pick, lemon button (Nephrolepis cordifolia “Duffii”) doesn’t require a lot of light, says Jen Hollenbaugh, greenhouse manager for Esbenshade’s Garden Centers’ Lititz store. This dwarf fern smells like lemon when he leaves are crushed.

Bird’s nest fern (Asplenium nidus) has wide leaves that uncurl from the center, creating a “nest.”

Staghorn fern (Platycerium) thrives in the shade. An epiphyte, this plant gets nutrients and water from the air so it can be mounted on a rock or a plaque.

ZZ plant

Zamioculcas zamiifolia are not picky about their light requirements, says Jody Davey, manager of conservatory habitats at Hershey Gardens. They will thrive in low or even artificial indoor lighting.

Good luck finding the popular Raven variety with leaves that fade to black. They’re rare but have been spotted around Lancaster County from small garden centers to big-box stores.

Neanthe bella palm

This is one of the few palm trees that can grow in low light, says Kathy Trout, co-owner of Ken’s Gardens.

Chamaedorea elegans is native of rain forests of Mexico and Guatemala. It’s such a popular houseplant, it’s also known as the parlor palm.

Aglaonema

Chinese evergreens have a wide range of colors and patterns in their variegated leaves: green, pink, white, yellow and silver.

Ags grow in almost any conditions: low light or no light, even in an office filled with fluorescent lights, Davey says. They can handle moist soil or dry soil and don’t need regular feedings.

Stromanthe sanguinea

This plant has pretty leaves that are long and slender, green and white on top and purple underneath, making it a favorite of Holly List, a master gardener.

Stromanthe sanguinea ‘Triostar’ was named plant of the year in 2008 by the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association. Pennsylvania’s climate is a bit different, but this plant can thrive indoors, especially when misted and kept in a humid spot like a bathroom.

What are your favorite low-light plants?