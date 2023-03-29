Spring wildflowers

Now that spring is here, where can you find flowers?

 ERIN NEGLEY | Staff

Now that spring has sprung, where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of March 28.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

  • Wildflowers are emerging at Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve.
  • Bloodroot and spring beauties are blooming at Shenks Ferry. Next to bloom are Virginia bluebells, Dutchman’s breeches and blue cohosh.
  • Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry is expected around Easter, April 9.
Hershey Gardens

  • Japanese Pieris 
  • Daffodil
  • Star magnolia
  • Lenten rose
  • Glory of the snow
  • Hyacinth
  • 'Okame' Cherry
  • Autumn Higan Cherry
  • Crocus
  • Siberian Squill
  • Cornelian Cherry Dogwood

Longwood Gardens

  • Glory-of-the-snow (Chionodoxa forbesii)
  • Twinleaf Squill (Scilla bifolia 'Rosea')
  • Cornelian-cherry (Cornus mas)
  • Border Forsythia (Forsythia × intermedia ′Spring Glory′)
  • Hellebore (Helleborus 'COSEH 4100' HGC Ice N' Roses Red)
  • Chinese Corydalis (Corydalis cheilanthifolia)
  • Winter-hazel (Corylopsis ′Winterthur′)
  • And in the conservatory, the rare blue poppy (Meconopsis ′Lingholm′)

Lancaster County Central Park 

  • Look for flowers, such as bloodroot and spring beauties along the Wildflower Trail and near Indian Rock. Next up are Dutchman’s breeches.

