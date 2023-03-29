Now that spring has sprung, where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of March 28.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

Wildflowers are emerging at Lancaster Conservancy's riverlands preserves, including Kelly's Run Nature Preserve, Clark Nature Preserve, Climbers Run Nature Center, Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, Ferncliff Wildlife and Wildflower Preserve and Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve.

Bloodroot and spring beauties are blooming at Shenks Ferry . Next to bloom are Virginia bluebells, Dutchman’s breeches and blue cohosh.

Japanese Pieris

Daffodil

Star magnolia

Lenten rose

Glory of the snow

Hyacinth

'Okame' Cherry

Autumn Higan Cherry

Crocus

Siberian Squill

Cornelian Cherry Dogwood

Glory-of-the-snow (Chionodoxa forbesii)

Twinleaf Squill (Scilla bifolia 'Rosea')

Cornelian-cherry (Cornus mas)

Border Forsythia (Forsythia × intermedia ′Spring Glory′)

Hellebore (Helleborus 'COSEH 4100' HGC Ice N' Roses Red)

Chinese Corydalis (Corydalis cheilanthifolia)

Winter-hazel (Corylopsis ′Winterthur′)

And in the conservatory, the rare blue poppy (Meconopsis ′Lingholm′)

Look for flowers, such as bloodroot and spring beauties along the Wildflower Trail and near Indian Rock. Next up are Dutchman’s breeches.