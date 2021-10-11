In less than a decade, spotted lanternflies have devastated vineyards and interrupted outdoor fun throughout Pennsylvania.

They’re so unwanted that “Kill it! Squash it, smash it...just get rid of it” is the advice for sightings inside the quarantine zone from the state department of agriculture.

Researchers have discovered one good thing from this bad bug.

“It actually looks like lanternflies are great for bees,” says Robyn Underwood, assistant research professor at Penn State who focuses on bees.

Bees in the quarantine areas have made dark honey with a smoky flavor that’s been described as “the epitome of autumn.”

Underwood and Julie Urban, a spotted lanternfly expert an associate research professor at Penn State Entomology, discussed spotted lanternflies and bees in an online talk for Penn State Extension. Here are a few highlights. The entire talk can be found here.

Why are spotted lanternflies so hated?

Spotted lanternflies are native to China. Here in Pennsylvania where there aren’t many natural predators, they have spread to areas including Lancaster County.

Lanternflies feed on more than 70 species of plants and trees grapevines plus apple and stone fruit trees, not good for farmers.

They feed on sugary plant sap and excrete “honeydew,” a sugary water that makes leaves look shiny. Sooty mold grows on these sticky, shiny leaves. In areas with a lot of lanternflies, understory plants have so much mold, they look burnt, Urban says.

The soot’s covered outdoor surfaces like decks. The fermenting honeydew combined with weeping tree sap creates a foam that smells like vinegar, not pleasant for people spending time outdoors.

Do spotted lanternflies harm honey bees?

No. They can help honey bees.

In Pennsylvania, honey bees collect nectar from April through July and sometimes an additional window in October, Underwood says. Yet, in areas with spotted lanternflies, bees were gaining wait after their main forage period. They gained weight at the same time when adult spotted lanternflies were present.

“So during this period from July in through October, they're just collecting away and filling up their colonies with what we think is honeydew honey,” she says.

The extra food means beekeepers don’t have to feed bees as much in the fall. The bees are bulking up enough on honeydew to survive the winter.

And they make strange honey.

(Underwood also researched whether pesticides used to control tree of heaven had an effect on honey bees and found they do not.)

What is honeydew honey?

In fall 2019, beekeepers found a different honey in their hives. It was brown and had a distinct smoky flavor.

Signs point to spotted lanternflies. The dark honey was found in the years after spotted lanternflies arrived and in the same areas where the pests are present. Plus, beekeepers have seen honey bees foraging honeydew.

“We're continuing to do this research, but the pieces of the puzzle are all pointing to this honey literally being spotted lanternfly honeydew honey,” Underwood says.

The dark honey was tested and a substance called ailanthone was found. This is a chemical made by the tree of heaven (ailanthus), one of the preferred host plants of spotted lanternfly. Ailanthone is not in nectar that bees collect. It’s sucked from the tree by insects like spotted lanternfly.

Also, lanternfly DNA was found in a single sample of the smoky honey. One test is not comprehensive but it was cost-prohibitive to do more testing.

While Underwood said she doesn’t like the taste of the lanternfly honey, there are fans. Philadelphia Bee Co. made Doom Bloom honey collected from throughout the state. It’s described as “a robust fall honey with a smokey flavor.”

Carla Marina Marchese, a honey sensory expert and founder of the American Honey Tasting Society, described lanternfly honey as “more like a dried fruit, a fig, maybe a date."

Is lanternfly honey safe?

Honeydew is the poop of lanternflies, as Urban describes it. Is it safe for people to eat?

“I don’t think it would be a problem,” Underwood says.

Researchers are looking into the sooty mold.

Outside the U.S., honeydew from other tree species and insects has high ash levels. That can cause dysentery in bees eating the honeydew. Beekeepers will let those bees collect honeydew and remove it from hives so the bees won’t eat it and die over the winter. This issue is not happening in the U.S., Underwood says.

What should beekeepers do if they find smoky honey in hives?

Harvest it and find a buyer.

Or, leave it for the bees to eat over winter. “There'll be super happy,” Underwood says. “You won't have to feed them. And then they'll make that into bees come spring.”